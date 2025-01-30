Indian spinner set to return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Tema India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will return to competitive cricket in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The 30-year-old has been included in Uttar Pradesh's squad for their final group-stage match of the season against Madhya Pradesh.

Kuldeep remained on the sidelines for the past few months and underwent a sports hernia surgery in October 2024. Following the surgery, he was at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

Much to the delight of his fans, the crafty spinner has fully recovered. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, he will feature in the final round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, beginning Thursday, January 30.

Kuldeep is part of India's squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against England and the subsequent 2025 Champions Trophy (provisional squad). The upcoming Ranji Trophy match will allow him to test his match fitness ahead of the international assignments.

Along with Kuldeep Yadav, senior Team India players Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will also feature in the last round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Several top Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill played in the previous round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The upcoming final round will mark the domestic cricket return of star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Kohli will feature in the red-ball domestic tournament after a gap of more than 12 years. The right-handed batter last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012, where he scored 14 and 43 runs against Uttar Pradesh.

The former India captain will take the field for Delhi in their match against Railways. The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from Thursday, January 30.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, is set to make a Ranji Trophy comeback after five years. The keeper-batter's availability is a big boost for Karnataka as they look to qualify for the knockout stage. They will face Haryana in their final group-stage match, beginning Thursday, January 30, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

