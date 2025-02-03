Indian star reaches NCA for scans and further assessment ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Monday, February 3. According to a report by the Times of India, he is expected to undergo scans and further assessments by the physios, the results of which could dictate his participation in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

Bumrah sustained a back injury during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Sydney. The initial assessment was deemed as 'back spasms', which comes across as a complication given the pacer's troubled history with similar injuries in the past.

Bumrah was named in the Team India squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, but he is unavailable for the upcoming ODI series against England. Harshit Rana takes his place in the squad for the three-match affair. Earlier reports suggested that Bumrah could only be available for the Champions Trophy knockouts, but the results of the scans at the NCA are likely to deliver a clearer picture regarding his involvement.

"It is reliably understood that the 31-year-old will be there for at least two-three days and the NCA specialists will then submit their observations to the men's senior selection committee chaired by Ajit Agarkar," the report mentions.

Bumrah has not played ODI cricket since the 2023 World Cup final. The pacer was rested for the tour of Sri Lanka in July-August, since it was right after a grueling T20 World Cup campaign. He returned to action with the home season in the subcontinent, which was largely a red-ball-dominated phase.

Team India have the provision to make changes to the Champions Trophy squad until February 12

Should Jasprit Bumrah fail to recover in time for the upcoming ICC event, India will have to make a change to their squad. The selection committee, including Bumrah, have only named three frontline pacers. Arshdeep Singh, and the returning Mohammed Shami constitute the department as Mohammed Siraj was not considered.

The ICC have set February 12 as the deadline for teams to make changes to their squad. The Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin from February 19 onwards.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. They will begin their campaign with a clash against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

