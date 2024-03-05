Indian Street Premier League 2024: How to book ISPL 2024 tickets

The maiden edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL 2024) will take place from March 6 to 15, 2024. A T10 cricket league started with the aim of uncovering emerging cricketing talent, the tennis-ball tournament will be played in Thane, Maharashtra.

All the games of the inaugural ISPL will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. Six franchises will be part of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 - Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar Ke Veer, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Chennai Singams, Bangalore Strikers and Tiigers of Kolkata.

The Majhi Mumbai franchise is owned by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Srinagar Ke Veer by actor Akshay Kumar, Falcon Risers Hyderabad by South Indian star Ram Charan, Chennai Singams by Suriya Sivakumar, Bangalore Strikers by Hrithik Roshan and Tigers of Kolkata by Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor.

As per news agency ANI, a special exhibition game will also be held between Sachin Tendulkar’s Master’s 11 and Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi XI as part of ISPL 2024.

Indian Street Premier League 2024: Ticket booking details

BookMyShow has been appointed as the ticketing partner for the inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League. Fans who want to watch the live action from the stadium can purchase tickets from the BookMyShow app or the website.

On the Indian Street Premier League 2024 page of BookMyShow, fans can click on the games they want to watch live and purchase tickets for the same. Ticket prices start from ₹199 onwards.

Alternatively, the live telecast of all ISPL 2024 games will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel, while the live streaming can be watched on the Sony Liv app.

Indian Street Premier League 2024: Full Schedule

Below is the complete schedule of the Indian Street Premier League 2024:

March 6: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai , 7 PM IST

March 7: Chennai Singams vs Tiigers of Kolkata , 5:00 PM IST

March 7: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers, 7:30 PM IST

March 8: Chennai Singams vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 PM IST

March 8: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST

March 9: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai, 5:00 PM IST

March 9: Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 PM IST

March 10: Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singams, 5:00 PM IST

March 10: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST

March 11: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 PM IST

March 11: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 PM IST

March 12: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 PM IST

March 12: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 PM IST

March 13: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 5:00 PM IST

March 13: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singams, 7:30 PM IST

March 14: Semifinal 1, 5:00 PM IST

March 14: Semifiinal 2, 7:30 PM IST

March 15: Final, 5:00 PM IST

