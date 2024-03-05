Indian Street Premier League 2024: Where to watch ISPL 2024 and live streaming details in India

The inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League, ISPL 2024, will be held from March 6 to March 15, 2024. ISPL is a T10 cricket league that aims to help uncover emerging cricketing talent.

All the matches of the tennis ball tournament will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. Six franchises will be taking part in the inaugural edition of ISPL - Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar Ke Veer, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Chennai Singams, Bangalore Strikers and Tiigers of Kolkata.

The Majhi Mumbai franchise is owned by Amitabh Bachchan, Srinagar Ke Veer by Akshay Kumar, Falcon Risers Hyderabad by Ram Charan, Chennai Singams by Suriya Sivakumar, Bangalore Strikers by Hrithik Roshan and Tiigers of Kolkata by Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor.

According to a report in ANI, a special exhibition match will be played between Sachin Tendulkar’s Master’s XI and Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi XI.

Indian Street Premier League 2024 telecast channel list in India

Sony Sports has the live telecast rights for the Indian Street Premier League 2024. As per the official X handle of ISPL, the live telecast of matches will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel. The matches will be played from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM IST.

Indian Street Premier League 2024 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 will be available on the Sony Liv app as well as the website.

The core committee of ISPL 2024 includes Ashish Shelar and Amol Kale, while former India head coach Ravi Shastri is the chief mentor. Former cricketers Pravin Amre and Jatin Paranjape head the selection committee.

Indian Street Premier League 2024: Full Schedule

Below is the full schedule of the Indian Street Premier League 2024.

March 6: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai, 7 PM IST

March 7: Chennai Singams vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 5:00 PM IST

March 7: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers, 7:30 PM IST

March 8: Chennai Singams vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 PM IST

March 8: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST

March 9: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai, 5:00 PM IST

March 9: Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 PM IST

March 10: Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singams, 5:00 PM IST

March 10: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST

March 11: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 PM IST

March 11: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 PM IST

March 12: Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 PM IST

March 12: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 PM IST

March 13: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 5:00 PM IST

March 13: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singams, 7:30 PM IST

March 14: Semifinal 1, 5:00 PM IST

March 14: Semi-Final 2, 7:30 PM IST

March 15: Final, 5:00 PM IST

