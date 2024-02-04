Indian team management had handed Shubman Gill an ultimatum after failure against England in Hyderabad: Reports

The century in Visakhapatnam couldn't have come at a better time for Indian batter Shubman Gill as he was under immense pressure coming into the second Test against England on the back of a duck in Hyderabad.

According to reports from The Indian Express, the team management had informed Gill that the Visakhapatnam Test would be the final opportunity for him to cement his spot at No.3. The report also claimed that Gill was set to head back to playing Ranji Trophy cricket had he failed in both innings in Visakhapatnam.

Shubman Gill had informed one of his family members that he would be representing Punjab in a Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat in Ahmedabad beginning on February 9. The move was termed to be a way for the youngster to go back to the domestic grind and work on his technique.

The rub of the green went Shubman Gill's way

Given the reports of an ultimatum, Shubman Gill would have been under even more pressure coming into the second Test. Despite looking good for his 34 in the first innings, Gill knicked one behind and was dismissed off James Anderson's bowling for the fifth time.

It seemed all over for the youngster when he was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire in the second innings off Tom Hartley's bowling. As a last resort, Gill took a review and to his surprise, the youngster found out a faint inside edge off his bat before the ball hit his pads.

Gill survived another close LBW call, this time off Anderson, but it was the luck he needed as he played an outstanding knock of 104. It was his first Test hundred at the No. 3 position, after a barren run of the previous nine Test innings where he had scored just 153 runs.

Shubman Gill's hundred ensured that India managed to post a total of 255, setting England a mammoth target of 399. The visitors have knocked off 67 of those runs and have lost the wicket of Ben Duckett at Stumps on Day 3.

With England needing 332 more runs and India needing 9 more wickets to win, it is set up to be a riveting finish to yet another incredible Test match.

