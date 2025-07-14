"Indian team targeting Zak Crawley" - Legendary pacer's take on fired-up Ben Stokes on Day 5 ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Legendary England pacer Stuart Broad came up with an interesting take on a fired-up Ben Stokes on the fifth day of the third Test against India at Lord's.

The England captain has been showing aggression on the field on the final day as his side close in on a decisive win. Talking on Sky Sports, Broad reckoned that the Indian team targeting Zak Crawley could have fired up Stokes.

Towards the end of the third day, Crawley was involved in a heated exchange with Indian captain Shubman Gill. Further, the English batter was given a stunning send-off after he was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy on the fourth day.

"Hugely competitive character, raises his game for pressure scenarios. What would have fired him (Ben Stokes) up in this game was the Indian team targeting Zak Crawley. We talked about it, it was great fun. But he wouldn't have liked the fact that one of his players was out there with the team going at him. I can't remember the last time I've seen the England team this verbal and all over. Stokes is leading him. He is bowling and chatting, and saying, common you're under pressure. That mental energy that he's driving towards the Indian batters, trying to put them off, and his team is following with him," Broad said on Sky Sports.

England, defending 193 runs for victory, are just two wickets away with India still requiring 61 runs to win.

Ben Stokes has led England from the front

Ben Stokes has led England well in this Test, even with the visitors dominating for the most part. The hosts are on the verge of victory and take a 2-1 lead in the series on the final day at Lord's.

Stokes has not only done well as captain but has made vital contributions with both bat and ball. He scored a crucial 110-ball 44 in the first essay for England and picked up the key wickets of Karun Nair (40) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) as well.

In the second innings, he once again got off to a solid start with the bat but failed to convert, making 33 runs off 96 balls. With the hosts defending a low target in the final innings, he has also picked up two wickets.

His all-round performances have been vital for his team as they aim to take a lead going into the fourth Test.

