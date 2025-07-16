Team India trio, including captain Shubman Gill, dropped inside the top 10 of the latest ICC Test rankings for batters following their 22-run loss to England in the third game at Lord’s, released on Wednesday, July 16. Gill lost three places following his below-par scores of 16 and 6, respectively, in the two innings. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant dropped one place each to fifth and eighth, respectively.

Ad

Meanwhile, England's Joe Root dethroned his teammate Harry Brook to regain his World No.1 spot. The move came as the right-handed batter smashed his 37th century in the third Test to enter the top five batters for most tons in the longest format. The 34-year-old also top-scored with a valuable 40 in the second innings as the hosts won the match by 22 runs to go 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

With 888 ratings, Root became the oldest batter to top the batting charts since Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara held the position at 37 in December 2014.

Ad

Trending

On the contrary, Harry Brook has dropped two places to third after returning with scores of 11 and 23, respectively. As a result, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson regained his second spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. Meanwhile, Australian batter Steve Smith jumped into the top five with 48 against the West Indies in the third Test in Kingston.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja retain World No.1 status in latest ICC Test rankings

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja retained their World No.1 ranks in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers and all-rounders, respectively. Bumrah scalped seven wickets against England at Lord’s, including a fifer. Meanwhile, Jadeja returned with scores of 72 and 61*, respectively. The left-arm spinner also bagged one wicket.

Ad

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar made rapid gains, moving up 12 spots to 46th for bowlers after returning with figures of 4/22 in the second innings against England.

Australia pacer Scott Boland leapfrogged six points to sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers after bagging six wickets against the West Indies in the third Test. Meanwhile, skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc retained their 3rd and 10th positions after bagging two, three, and seven wickets, respectively.

Ad

Starc, in particular, returned with figures of 6/9 in the second innings as the hosts were bundled out for 27. However, ace spinner Nathan Lyon nosedived one place to eighth after being dropped for a pacer in the Test match.

Other notable movers were West Indies bowlers Shamar Joseph (rose 15 places to 14th), Justin Greaves (jumped 15 spots to 65th), and Alzarri Joseph (surged two places to 29th).

There were also a few movements in the latest ICC T20I rankings amid the ongoing series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thusara and Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain leapfrogged 12 spots apiece to rise to 16th and 17th, respectively, in the bowlers’ rankings. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Binura Fernando broke into the top 50 with a massive 22-place jump to 48.

Among T20I all-rounders, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza and Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka moved up two and eight places to sixth and 22nd, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news