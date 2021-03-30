Indian Women’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19

Indian Women’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in home isolation.

The 32-year-old recently turned out for India Women in the five-match ODI series against South Africa. She did not feature in the T20I series after picking up an injury during the one-dayers.

A journalist from Chandigarh broke the news of Harmanpreet Kaur testing positive for COVID-19. His Twitter post read:

“Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for Coronavirus. Health department informed that she was symptomatic; however, she has been home isolated.”

Harmanpreet Kaur is the latest player in a growing list of Indian cricketers to have contracted the virus.

Earlier on Monday, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The younger of the two Pathan brothers took to Twitter and wrote:

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested. Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health."

Irfan Pathan is the fourth player from the India Legends team that took part in the Road Safety World Series to have tested positive for the virus. Before Irfan, his brother Yusuf, Sachin Tendulkar and Subramaniam Badrinath had confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tendulkar captained India Legends to victory in the Road Safety World Series. Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif were among the other former India cricketers who featured in the tournament. Kaif is currently with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as assistant coach.

Harmanpreet Kaur is a superstar of the Indian Women’s team

After Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur has been the biggest name to come out of the women’s circuit in Indian cricket. She made her limited-overs debut back in 2009 and, along with Raj, has been the backbone of the Indian team for the last decade.

Harmanpreet Kaur has featured in 104 ODIs and has 2532 runs to her name at an average of 35.66, with three hundreds and 12 fifties. Her brilliant innings of 171 not out knocked Australia out of the 2017 World Cup semi-final.

She has also featured in 114 T20Is and has scored 2186 runs, tallying one hundred and six fifties.

Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian cricketer, male or female, to sign a Big Bash contract when she signed for Sydney Thunder for the second season of WBBL in 2016-17.