Indian women’s team to clash with New Zealand ahead of 2022 World Cup: NZC

The Indian women’s cricket team will tour New Zealand for a five-match ODI series and a solitary T20I, ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

The Women’s World Cup, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in New Zealand in March-April next year.

The India-New Zealand women’s series was confirmed through an official release issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announcing their home fixtures for the season. While the one-off India-New Zealand T20I will be played on February 9, the five ODIs will be held from February 11 to 24.

On the other hand, the New Zealand men’s team will face South Africa in two Tests in February-March. The Kiwis have never beaten South Africa in a Test series, home or away. The first match of the series will be played at the Cello Basin Reserve and the second at Hagley Oval.

The Kiwis will be in India for a series comprising three ODIs and two Tests, which will be played November 17 to December 7. On returning to New Zealand, the Kiwis will have to undergo managed isolation after which they will take on Bangladesh in two Tests at Bay Oval and Hagley Oval to kick-off the New Year.

The NZC also confirmed details of the home and away short-form series against Australia. As part of the same, three ODIs and a T20 will be played in Australia in January-February, which will be followed by three T20Is in New Zealand in March.

New Zealand's summer will conclude with a series against Netherlands. The Dutch will take on New Zealand in a T20I at Bay Oval followed by the first of the three ODIs in Dunedin. The other two ODIs will be played at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

Issuing a statement over New Zealand’s home schedule, NZC chief executive David White stated that finalizing the commitments wasn’t an easy process considering that the impact of COVID-19 is still being felt when it comes to international travel. He said:

"It hasn't been a straightforward process and we've needed to work through a number of unexpected changes before finalizing the arrangements.”

New Zealand to meet Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 final

Meanwhile, New Zealand will take on Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday, November 14.

While the Kiwis stunned the fancied Englishmen in the first semi-final, Australia ended Pakistan’s unbeaten streak in the second semis to book their place in the summit clash.

New Zealand and Australia met in the 2015 World Cup final in Melbourne. In a one-sided final, the Aussies thrashed the Kiwis by seven wickets.

Edited by Samya Majumdar