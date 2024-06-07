"Indians with Green card just thrashed Pakistan" - Fans react as USA beat Babar Azam and Co. in 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking Super Over loss against the United States of America (USA) in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Thursday, June 6. The Men in Green lost by five runs in the Super Over, failing to reach the 19-run target.

USA won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan found themselves in a precarious position after losing early wickets. Skipper Babar Azam scored 44 runs off 43 balls, while Shabad Khan chipped in with a 40-run knock from 25 balls as the side registered 159/7 after 20 overs.

For USA, Nosthush Kenjige bagged three wickets, while Saurabh Netravalkar claimed two. The equation came down to the USA requiring 15 runs to win from the last over.

However, Haris Rauf failed to defend the score, giving away 14 runs, resulting in the match going down to the Super Over. USA skipper Monank Patel notched up a fine half-century, scoring 50 runs off 38 balls.

Following the match, several fans took to social media to troll Pakistan for their defeat. Here are some of the top reactions:

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes after the Babar Azam-led team's poor performance against the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"As a Pakistani I am too and they deserve it. And now whether they win or lose other matches they should be laughed on and made jokes and memes." wrote a fan

"Indians with Green card just thrashed Pakistan, now it’s over to Indians with Aadhar card on 9th June." - commented another

"Dear ICC, Please Allow India to make changes to their Squad. We want to field our B-Team Against Pakistan, because they doesnt deserve to face our A Players." chimed in yet another

"Pakistan never deserved to win" - Shoaib Akhtar after USA's thrilling win over Babar Azam and Co in 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar suggested that Pakistan did not deserve to win their game against USA. He pointed out how the co-hosts had the upper hand for most of the match.

Akhtar said in a video shared on his official social media handles:

"Disappointing loss for Pakistan. We are not off to a good start, losing to USA. We repeated history, like we did against Bangladesh in the 1999 World Cup. Unfortunately, Pakistan never deserved to win. The reason is that USA played very well and were in a commanding position.

"[Mohammad] Amir saved the match. He and Shaheen [Shah Afridi] tried. They [US] won 37 overs of the contest, if we look at the overall picture. Unfortunately, we couldn't pull it off." he added.

Pakistan will now take on India in their upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday, June 9.

