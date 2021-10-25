"Indians looked like rich brats, Pak played like hungry underdogs" - Fans react after Pakistan thrash Team India by 10 wickets  

Pakistan opening batters Mohammad Rizwan (79*) Babar Azam (68*) produced an astonishing partnership to inspire their side to a thumping 10-wicket triumph over India in Dubai. It was also Pakistan's first-ever victory against the Indian team in a World Cup match.
Dew also set in well during the second innings and further hindered India's charge. It made things even more difficult for Indian bowlers against two world-class players. Babar Azam and Rizwan showcased class batsmanship and made light work of the target, which looked decent at the halfway stage, especially considering the torrid start India got off to.
Fans were extremely disappointed with India's loss and took out their frustration by slamming the out-of-form players in the playing XI. They criticized the team management for not selecting in-form players like Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur.
Fans react after Pakistan thrash Team India by 10 wickets
The wicket played a bit slow in the first half, but it quickened in the second half due to dew: Virat Kohli
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that the pitch played a tad bit slow during the first innings when India batted. He then added that the wicket settled in well in the second innings due to dew and aided the batters. In hindsight, losing the toss proved to be a crucial moment for India in this game as they had to bowl with a wet ball in the second innings.
Speaking at the post-match conference, Virat Kohli reflected on India's comprehensive defeat against Pakistan and said:
"Definitely not a good show. We did not execute the things we wanted to. Must give credit where it is due and Pakistan completely outplayed us. When you lose too many wickets upfront it was always going to be difficult given the conditions. With dew coming in it made it tougher in the second half."
He added:
"The wicket played a bit slow in the first half, but it quickened a bit in the second half with the dew coming in. You need those 15-20 extra runs when you know the conditions will change, but they bowled extremely well and made it difficult for us. With the dew coming in, the slower bowlers were not effective either."
India will look to make a strong comeback in their next game after a demoralizing loss today. They have a week off now to regroup, before facing New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai.