"Indians looked like rich brats, Pak played like hungry underdogs" - Fans react after Pakistan thrash Team India by 10 wickets  

Pakistan opening batters Mohammad Rizwan (79*) Babar Azam (68*) produced an astonishing partnership to inspire their side to a thumping 10-wicket triumph over India in Dubai. It was also Pakistan's first-ever victory against the Indian team in a World Cup match.

Dew also set in well during the second innings and further hindered India's charge. It made things even more difficult for Indian bowlers against two world-class players. Babar Azam and Rizwan showcased class batsmanship and made light work of the target, which looked decent at the halfway stage, especially considering the torrid start India got off to.

Fans were extremely disappointed with India's loss and took out their frustration by slamming the out-of-form players in the playing XI. They criticized the team management for not selecting in-form players like Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur.

Fans react after Pakistan thrash Team India by 10 wickets

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire What even happened to Hardik Pandya. Guy used to smash these type of bowling for fun a year ago. Can't even connect bat to ball these days. Even the one's he connects looks gully cricketesque. Disappointing. What even happened to Hardik Pandya. Guy used to smash these type of bowling for fun a year ago. Can't even connect bat to ball these days. Even the one's he connects looks gully cricketesque. Disappointing.

Anshuman Sail @AnshumanSail Key takeaways for Team BCCI from this match.•Varun Chakroborty is too naive to get a chance in World Cup. Bring in R. Ashwin.• Bhubaneswar Kumar doesn't make any sense in the team. Get in S. Thakur.• Hardik Pandya should be ousted with immediate effect. Get in I. Kishan. Key takeaways for Team BCCI from this match.•Varun Chakroborty is too naive to get a chance in World Cup. Bring in R. Ashwin.• Bhubaneswar Kumar doesn't make any sense in the team. Get in S. Thakur.• Hardik Pandya should be ousted with immediate effect. Get in I. Kishan.

Parikshit @Parik0602 Difference between experience of Ashwin vs IPL kid (varun Chakrabarti) ... And yes Indian team don't need Hardik Pandya anymore.. well played Pakistan ... #INDvPAK Difference between experience of Ashwin vs IPL kid (varun Chakrabarti) ... And yes Indian team don't need Hardik Pandya anymore.. well played Pakistan ... #INDvPAK

Mahalo Valhalla @sidin Oh no. Hope he isn’t injured. That is the hand Hardik Pandey uses for Instagram. Oh no. Hope he isn’t injured. That is the hand Hardik Pandey uses for Instagram.

Ayaan @AyanMusk If you rely on three unfit players like Hardik, Varun and Bhuvi in a world cup then they are bound to cost you an event tournament like world cup! Siraj, Chahal are crying in corner with the rest of 1.3B Indians! #INDvPAK If you rely on three unfit players like Hardik, Varun and Bhuvi in a world cup then they are bound to cost you an event tournament like world cup! Siraj, Chahal are crying in corner with the rest of 1.3B Indians! #INDvPAK

Chandresh Narayanan @chand2579 #T20WorldCup This tournament has shown that sides with multiple bowling options will do well, sadly sides that don’t have that luxury will find the going tough as India found out today #cricket This tournament has shown that sides with multiple bowling options will do well, sadly sides that don’t have that luxury will find the going tough as India found out today #cricket #T20WorldCup

Niall John O Brien @niallnobiobrien Been saying it for a long time but @iMRizwanPak is the best Bat/Wk in the world. Lovely scenes and the mutual respect between both sides is great to see. For @TheRealPCB this is amazing but only one game in a long Comp, for @BCCI they will bounce back no doubt. 🏏 Been saying it for a long time but @iMRizwanPak is the best Bat/Wk in the world. Lovely scenes and the mutual respect between both sides is great to see. For @TheRealPCB this is amazing but only one game in a long Comp, for @BCCI they will bounce back no doubt. 🏏

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #T20WorldCup Today was the first time that India has ever lost a T20I by 10 wickets #INDvPAK Today was the first time that India has ever lost a T20I by 10 wickets #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Really loved the scenes at the end between Virat and Rizwan and Babar and thereafter between some of the younger Pakistan players and Dhoni. Beyond the hype and posturing, this is the true story of sport. Really loved the scenes at the end between Virat and Rizwan and Babar and thereafter between some of the younger Pakistan players and Dhoni. Beyond the hype and posturing, this is the true story of sport.

Udit @udit_buch Hardik Bhai scan bhi kyo karva rahe ho, Baroda hi vapas aa jao, we will play together in weekends and work in your game and fitness. 2022 WC bhi khelna hai aapko. Hardik Bhai scan bhi kyo karva rahe ho, Baroda hi vapas aa jao, we will play together in weekends and work in your game and fitness. 2022 WC bhi khelna hai aapko.

Sahil @TheAceGuy_ Feel for this guy, his acting career is over now. #MaukaMauka Feel for this guy, his acting career is over now. #MaukaMauka https://t.co/jhzQZPS3zQ

Abhishek Pathania @Abhi_rajput001

#INDvPAK Lord Shardul should have been in playing 11 instead of unfit Hardik Pandya🙏 @BCCI Please consider Dhoni also for the next match, his place is in the field. We need inform players to win matches Lord Shardul should have been in playing 11 instead of unfit Hardik Pandya🙏 @BCCI Please consider Dhoni also for the next match, his place is in the field. We need inform players to win matches

#INDvPAK https://t.co/IUzsztp0KP

The wicket played a bit slow in the first half, but it quickened in the second half due to dew: Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that the pitch played a tad bit slow during the first innings when India batted. He then added that the wicket settled in well in the second innings due to dew and aided the batters. In hindsight, losing the toss proved to be a crucial moment for India in this game as they had to bowl with a wet ball in the second innings.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Virat Kohli reflected on India's comprehensive defeat against Pakistan and said:

"Definitely not a good show. We did not execute the things we wanted to. Must give credit where it is due and Pakistan completely outplayed us. When you lose too many wickets upfront it was always going to be difficult given the conditions. With dew coming in it made it tougher in the second half."

He added:

"The wicket played a bit slow in the first half, but it quickened a bit in the second half with the dew coming in. You need those 15-20 extra runs when you know the conditions will change, but they bowled extremely well and made it difficult for us. With the dew coming in, the slower bowlers were not effective either."

India will look to make a strong comeback in their next game after a demoralizing loss today. They have a week off now to regroup, before facing New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai.

