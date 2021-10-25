×
"Indians looked like rich brats, Pak played like hungry underdogs" - Fans react after Pakistan thrash Team India by 10 wickets  

Fans react after Pakistan thrash Team India by ten wickets
Fans react after Pakistan thrash Team India by ten wickets
Modified Oct 25, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Pakistan opening batters Mohammad Rizwan (79*) Babar Azam (68*) produced an astonishing partnership to inspire their side to a thumping 10-wicket triumph over India in Dubai. It was also Pakistan's first-ever victory against the Indian team in a World Cup match.

Dew also set in well during the second innings and further hindered India's charge. It made things even more difficult for Indian bowlers against two world-class players. Babar Azam and Rizwan showcased class batsmanship and made light work of the target, which looked decent at the halfway stage, especially considering the torrid start India got off to.

Fans were extremely disappointed with India's loss and took out their frustration by slamming the out-of-form players in the playing XI. They criticized the team management for not selecting in-form players like Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur.

What even happened to Hardik Pandya. Guy used to smash these type of bowling for fun a year ago. Can't even connect bat to ball these days. Even the one's he connects looks gully cricketesque. Disappointing.
Key takeaways for Team BCCI from this match.•Varun Chakroborty is too naive to get a chance in World Cup. Bring in R. Ashwin.• Bhubaneswar Kumar doesn't make any sense in the team. Get in S. Thakur.• Hardik Pandya should be ousted with immediate effect. Get in I. Kishan.
#INDvPAK
Hardik Pandya:
Can't bowl
Can't field
Can't finishWhere is the best all rounder..??Shardul Thakur would have been a sure shot better choice.#INDvPAK
#INDvPAK #INDvPAK
Selectors To virat - we will include ashwin and ishan in team against hardik and shami
Virat - https://t.co/2q387oGJfq
Difference between experience of Ashwin vs IPL kid (varun Chakrabarti) ... And yes Indian team don't need Hardik Pandya anymore.. well played Pakistan ... #INDvPAK
Oh no. Hope he isn’t injured. That is the hand Hardik Pandey uses for Instagram.
If you rely on three unfit players like Hardik, Varun and Bhuvi in a world cup then they are bound to cost you an event tournament like world cup! Siraj, Chahal are crying in corner with the rest of 1.3B Indians! #INDvPAK
This tournament has shown that sides with multiple bowling options will do well, sadly sides that don’t have that luxury will find the going tough as India found out today #cricket #T20WorldCup
You could argue very well that @babarazam258 is the best player in the world across all formats … #indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup
Been saying it for a long time but @iMRizwanPak is the best Bat/Wk in the world. Lovely scenes and the mutual respect between both sides is great to see. For @TheRealPCB this is amazing but only one game in a long Comp, for @BCCI they will bounce back no doubt. 🏏
We can't even say that Indian players played well. Lets be honest Pakistan team humiliated Indian team today.
#INDvPAK
Today whole India realised the value of this man #RohithSharma Out kya hua pura team haar gya #PakvsIndia #WorldCupT20 https://t.co/K022viyucn
Hum match yahin haar gaye they
#INDvPAK https://t.co/6Ta0kYfiaJ
Haar Ke agge jeet hai....we will not break our TV😃😃😃...Agge world Cup baki hai...next aim for that....we will aim for big...India🇮🇳🥳🥳🥳🥳 #welldone #IndianCricketTeam #India #IndiaVsPak #IndvsPak https://t.co/My8xjgm8L2
Overconfidence 😓 #MaukaMauka https://t.co/Eq5a6psQNZ
Today was the first time that India has ever lost a T20I by 10 wickets #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup
Really loved the scenes at the end between Virat and Rizwan and Babar and thereafter between some of the younger Pakistan players and Dhoni. Beyond the hype and posturing, this is the true story of sport.
Well done Pakistan. Wonderful effort to win this in style and get off the mark.
I am sure Team India will bounce back stronger from this #INDvPAK
Indians played like super stars
Pak played like hungry underdogs
For India it was just another match
For Pak it was a war
India was a star studded team with superstar captain,mentor,larger than life coach etc
Indians looked like rich brats
Pakis were rustic,rough, angry boys
Hardik Bhai scan bhi kyo karva rahe ho, Baroda hi vapas aa jao, we will play together in weekends and work in your game and fitness. 2022 WC bhi khelna hai aapko.
Feel for this guy, his acting career is over now. #MaukaMauka https://t.co/jhzQZPS3zQ
Lord Shardul should have been in playing 11 instead of unfit Hardik Pandya🙏 @BCCI Please consider Dhoni also for the next match, his place is in the field. We need inform players to win matches
#INDvPAK https://t.co/IUzsztp0KP

The wicket played a bit slow in the first half, but it quickened in the second half due to dew: Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that the pitch played a tad bit slow during the first innings when India batted. He then added that the wicket settled in well in the second innings due to dew and aided the batters. In hindsight, losing the toss proved to be a crucial moment for India in this game as they had to bowl with a wet ball in the second innings.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Virat Kohli reflected on India's comprehensive defeat against Pakistan and said:

"Definitely not a good show. We did not execute the things we wanted to. Must give credit where it is due and Pakistan completely outplayed us. When you lose too many wickets upfront it was always going to be difficult given the conditions. With dew coming in it made it tougher in the second half."

He added:

"The wicket played a bit slow in the first half, but it quickened a bit in the second half with the dew coming in. You need those 15-20 extra runs when you know the conditions will change, but they bowled extremely well and made it difficult for us. With the dew coming in, the slower bowlers were not effective either."

India will look to make a strong comeback in their next game after a demoralizing loss today. They have a week off now to regroup, before facing New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai.

