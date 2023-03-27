Indore pitch rating for the 3rd IND vs AUS Test changed to 'below average' by the ICC following BCCI's appeal 

The pitch rating for the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore has been changed from 'poor' to 'below average' by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, March 27 following a successful appeal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The venue will now receive only one demerit point after the change in the ICC's decision. It was initially awarded three demerit points, which is customary for pitches rated as 'poor' by the ICC.

Should a venue accumulate five demerit points across a five-year rolling period, it will be banned from hosting international matches for a period of 12 months.

The venue played host to the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia on March 1. The contest, however, finished within three days, with the visitors emerging victorious by nine wickets.

According to a release by the ICC, the match footage was reviewed by a three-member panel, who came to the conclusion that there was not sufficient evidence to warrant the claims of excessive variable bounce from the pitch.

The footage from the Test was reviewed by an ICC appeal panel consisting of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Roger Harper, ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Member.

The pitch, much like its predecessors in Nagpur and Delhi, boasted plenty of turn. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann picked up a five-wicket haul inside the first session of Day 1 as India were bowled out for 109, one of their lowest first-innings totals on home soil.

A total of 14 wickets fell on the opening day, while 26 wickets were picked up by spinners over the course of the contest.

Following the contest, match referee Chris Broad delivered a 'poor' verdict for the Indore pitch. The BCCI chose to appeal immediately as they felt that the verdict was given in haste by the officials.

Indore in contention to be among the cities to host the 2023 ODI World Cup

Despite the venue's shaky time hosting a Test match in four years, it is well in the fray to host a few select World Cup matches later this year.

Reports suggest that Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium is among the 12 venues shortlisted by the BCCI to conduct the ODI World Cup in the October-November window.

The venue's last ODI came in the form of the series finale between India and New Zealand, where the hosts won to claim the series 3-0.

