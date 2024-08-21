Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media on Wednesday, August 21, sharing a strong message amid the nationwide uproar after the rape and murder case in Kolkata. The star cricketer suggested that the rapists should be subjected to brutal punishment before being hanged to death.

A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country and ignited nationwide strikes and protests.

Sharing an Instagram story, Yuzvendra Chahal suggested that the rapists should be tortured and given a death penalty. The message read:

"Hang till death? Nope. Break their legs at 90°, shatter their collarbones, injure their private parts, keep the rapists alive to feel all the horrifying torture and THEN HANG TILL DEATH."

Screenshot of Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story.

Besides Chahal, several other Indian cricketers have also reacted to the Kolkata rape and murder case. Sharing an Instagram story, Team India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah wrote:

"Don’t tell women to change their path - change the terrain. Every woman deserves better."

Yuzvendra Chahal to play for Northamptonshire in County Championship 2024

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal was part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup winning squad. However, he failed to make it to the playing XI in any of the matches and warmed the benches throughout the tournament.

He lost his place in the Indian team following the showpiece event. Chahal will be seen in action in the County Championship Divison Two, where he will ply his trade for Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire are set to take on Middlesex at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood from Thursday, August 22.

Chahal also featured in the side's final fixture of the One Day Cup. He stole the show in his maiden outing for Northamptonshire in the 50-over tournament, registering figures of 10-5-14-5. The side failed to qualify for the playoffs, winning just two out of their eight matches.

