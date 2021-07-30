Injured Aaron Finch confident about leading Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch is confident he can recover in time for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman later this year.

Finch sustained a cartilage injury but managed to lead the Aussies in a five-match T20I series. However, the opener reaggravated the injury during the last match of the series.

Back in Australia after opting to miss the Bangladesh series, Aaron Finch will undergo surgery on his right knee after a mandatory two-week isolation. While he will be in a race against time to get fit for the ICC T20 World Cup, Finch is confident he will be available for selection.

Finch told SEN Radio:

"I had a little injury just doing a fielding session before I left – I've never had any knee problems – and it just started to get a bit sore. The more that we trained and played… stopping and starting and turning, that kind of thing was causing it some issues."

"So I had a couple of scans in the West Indies and there was a little bit of cartilage, a bit of meniscus damage. Hopefully, it will be a quick cleanout once I'm out of quarantine and it'll have me back up and running with plenty of time left for the T20 World Cup," added Finch.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch has not enjoyed the best form in recent times. This break could do wonders for Australia's premier batsman ahead of the global T20 event.

West Indies have got a very experienced side: Aaron Finch

In the wake of Australia going down against the reigning T20 champions 4-1, Aaron Finch believes the absence of senior cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh played a major role.

"It's not a flattering scoreline but the West Indies have got a very experienced side… and some brute power But I think the fact we were in three of those games was a real positive. We should've got over the line in the first one – that was a really ordinary batting display chasing 140," said Finch.

"So with a really inexperienced group, the fact we were able to match the West Indies for a lot of that series – and we just got blown away in a couple of different parts, which when you've got a group that is still developing (is going to happen) – was a real positive," added Finch.

Australia will now play a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh before they head home. Queensland wicket-keeper Matthew Wade is expected to lead the side against the Bangla Tigers in Aaron Finch's absence.

