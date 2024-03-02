"Injured lions look much better" - Reema Malhotra on RCB vs MI WPL 2024 clash after losses in previous games

Reema Malhotra expects both the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) to pounce on each other like injured lions in their WPL 2024 clash in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 2.

The Bengaluru and Mumbai-based franchises, who have four points apiece, are placed second and third respectively in the points table, behind the Delhi Capitals (DC) and ahead of the UP Warriorz (UPW) on net run rate. The two sides suffered defeats in their respective last games and will want to get back to winning ways.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Malhotra was asked about her thoughts on the RCB-MI clash. She responded:

"They are my two precious gems. The atmosphere will be set because both teams are coming after losing their previous games, which means both teams will want to make a comeback. Injured lions look much better."

While observing that it will be a contest between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur as skippers, the former India player opined that the better unit will prevail.

"It will be a battle between two cricketing brains - Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. Both know each other very well and can read each other's minds. Whoever performs well as a team will win," Malhotra stated.

RCB and MI started their WPL 2024 campaign with two wins apiece. While Harmanpreet and Co. suffered a seven-wicket defeat against UPW in their last game, DC got the better of Mandhana's side by 25 runs.

"The Mumbai Indians shouldn't forget that the RCB team won't be alone, they will attack along with their family" - Reema Malhotra

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have enjoyed great support from their home fans. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Reema Malhotra noted that the Mumbai Indians will have to overcome a partisan crowd in Saturday's game. She said:

"However, the Mumbai Indians shouldn't forget that the RCB team won't be alone, they will attack along with their family. Their ground is so full that they don't allow Smriti Mandhana to speak."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects the defending champions to overcome the pressure.

"Smriti herself said that 10 extra runs should be added because of the crowd. So the pressure will definitely be on the Mumbai Indians but Harmanpreet Kaur and her team know very well how to perform under pressure," Malhotra stated.

MI defeated RCB in both league-stage clashes in the last edition of the WPL. While they registered an emphatic nine-wicket win in their first meeting, they prevailed by four wickets in the other game.

