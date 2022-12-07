Injured Rohit Sharma’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh seal series with 5-run win in 2nd ODI

Injured Team India captain Rohit Sharma scored a valiant 51* off 28 in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7. However, his efforts were in vain as Bangladesh held their nerves to register a five-run win and seal the three-match series 2-0.

Chasing 272, India recovered from 65/4 to 172/5 courtesy of a century stand between Shreyas Iyer (82 off 102) and Axar Patel (56 off 56). Following their dismissals, Rohit, who had hurt himself while fielding in the slips earlier in the day, came into bat at No. 9.

The Indian captain slammed three fours and five sixes to lift the team’s hopes. He struck two fours and a maximum in the last over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. However, with six needed off the last ball, Mustafizur got his yorker right and sealed a series win for Bangladesh.

With Rohit injured, Team India opened the innings with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Both experienced batters were, however, back in the pavilion before the end of the third over. Kohli (5) dragged a delivery from Ebadot Hossain (3/45) onto his stumps while attempting a pull. Dhawan (8) was undone by a snorter from Mustafizur that reared from short of a length and lobbed a simple catch to point.

India were in deeper trouble at 39/3 when Washington Sundar (11) chipped a delivery from Shakib Al Hasan straight to midwicket. The Men in Blue needed a big contribution from KL Rahul to stay in the game. However, he was dismissed for 14, trapped lbw as he missed his paddle off Mehidy Hasan Miraz's bowling.

Shreyas and Axar held the innings together for India, adding 107 for the fifth wicket. Shreyas looked in good control out in the middle, mixing caution with aggression. The duo took calculated chances and brought India back into the game.

Shreyas got into the 80s by dancing down to the track to Mehidy and lofting him for a maximum in the 35th over. However, he perished in the same over. Looking for another six, he skied a catch to deep midwicket.

After slog-sweeping Nasum Ahmed for a six, Axar reached his second ODI fifty with a single off the same bowler. However, after Shakib bowled a maiden to Shardul Thakur (7 off 23), Axar perished to Ebadot, trying to up the ante. He charged down the track, but only managed to slice a catch to extra cover.

Rohit went all out despite his injury, but India fell tantalizingly short despite his best efforts.

Mehidy’s maiden ODI ton stuns India as Bangladesh launch brilliant fightback

Mehidy (100* off 83) and Mahmudullah (77 off 96) added 148 runs for the seventh wicket as Bangladesh recovered from 69/6 to post 271/7 after winning the toss and batting first.

Mehidy and Mahmudullah featured in a fire and ice partnership as Bangladesh overcame a horrific start to finish on a competitive score. While Mehidy struck eight fours and four sixes in his maiden one-day hundred, Mahmudullah hit seven fours in his patient knock.

After the latter was dismissed to a brilliant leaping catch by keeper Rahul off Umran Malik’s bowling, Mehidy went on to reach three figures in style. He slammed Thakur for two sixes in the last over and took a single off the last ball to complete a well-deserved hundred.

Earlier, Bangladesh had lost six wickets in 19 overs after deciding to bat first. Anamul Haque was dropped Rohit at slip off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling in the second over. The Indian captain was forced to leave the field as he had hurt his hand. However, Siraj dismissed Haque off the very next ball with one that nipped back sharply.

The Indian pacer also cleaned up Bangladesh skipper Litton Das for 7 off 23. Umran then knocked over Najmul Hossain Shanto (21) with a pacy delivery before Sundar’s three-fer put the hosts on the backfoot.

Shakib (8) top-edged a slog sweep, while Mushfiqur Rahim (12) and Afif Hossain (0) fell off consecutive balls. Rahim gloved one to leg slip, while Hossain got beaten with an arm ball and was bowled. After that, it was time for the Mehidy-Mahmudullah show.

