Injured Steve Smith spotted wearing elbow brace, set to meet specialist ahead of SL vs AUS 2025 Tests

Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith has sustained an injury scare as he prepares to lead the national team in the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka that gets underway on January 29. With the 35-year-old picking up an elbow injury during a Big Bash League (BBL) fixture, his departure to Dubai for the pre-series camp has been delayed. He was seen wearing a brace on his elbow on Sunday (January 19).

Smith, who has had a history with his right elbow, underwent a surgery for the same in 2019. The latest injury to his elbow took place during the washed-out BBL fixture against the Sydney Thunder on Friday. The veteran batter is set to consult a specialist but a Cricket Australia remains optimistic he could leave later this week.

As for left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who sustained a thumb injury and underwent surgery for the same, Cricket Australia said they hope to have the 28-year-old's services in Sri Lanka. Their statement said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

Trending

"He will remain in Australia while the surgical wound heals further. He is planned to resume bowling this week with a view to joining the squad in Sri Lanka if he continues to progress well."

Despite Kuhnemann sustaining an injury to his non-bowling hand, problems mostly revolve around his fielding and batting.

Steve Smith to stand in for Pat Cummins as captain in Sri Lanka as pacer battles ankle soreness

Steve Smith (L) and Pat Cummins (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia allotted the leadership duties to Smith as Pat Cummins is currently on paternity leave and has an ankle soreness as well. With the 2025 Champions Trophy also looming, the board stated:

"He will seek specialist rehabilitation advice this week and is likely to require a period of physical preparation and recovery. The [national selection panel] will continue to monitor Cummins' recovery leading into the Champions Trophy."

Australia drew the Test series 1-1 in the 2022 leg in Sri Lanka. The 3-1 home series victory over India also ensured that the Baggy Greens have qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️