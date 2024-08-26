"Injuries were part of Shikhar’s career and probably helped him make the decision to quit the game" - Sunil Gavaskar on Shikhar Dhawan's retirement

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes injuries played a major role in Shikhar Dhawan announcing his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday, August 24. The 38-year-old last played for India in the ODI format in Bangladesh at the end of 2022.

However, the arrival of young guns like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal along with his dip in form and injuries led to Dhawan losing his place in the Indian white-ball side.

In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar said about Dhawan's retirement:

"In later years, injuries were part of Shikhar’s career, which seldom allowed him to fully display his skill and probably helped him make the decision to quit the game while he was still enjoying being part of the circuit. But as befalls opening batters, a lean series or tournament can mean the selectors wielding the axe."

Trending

Shikhar Dhawan finished his international career with almost 11,000 runs and 24 centuries in 269 outings.

The southpaw was renowned for his ability to deliver in ICC events, averaging almost 54 in ODI World Cups and an incredible 77.88 in Champions Trophy matches.

"Taking that call is the hardest thing to do" - Sunil Gavaskar on Shikhar Dhawan

Expand Tweet

Sunil Gavaskar admitted the decision to walk away from the game remains the hardest but feels the body usually signals the time to hang up the boots.

Despite his magnificent 187 on Test debut against Australia, Dhawan's best was reserved for the ODI format. The champion batter scored almost 7,000 runs at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 91.35 with 17 centuries in 167 ODIs.

"Taking that call is the hardest thing to do. But when the body tells the mind, ‘Enough, enough’, then that’s the right time to go. Shikhar Dhawan’s retirement from all forms of the game is going to leave the sport poorer than before. The ever-smiling, ever-positive Shikhar, also fondly called ‘Gabbar’, was a player of enormous talent," said Gavaskar.

Dhawan also announced his retirement from domestic competitions but speculations remain around his participation in the IPL.

The Delhi-born cricketer will next be in action in the Legends League Cricket (LLC), starting in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️