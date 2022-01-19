Injury-hit Jofra Archer links up with England for the first time since March 2021

England speedster Jofra Archer practiced with the national team for the first time in a year, joining training sessions in Barbados. Although still unfit to bowl, the cricketer linked up with England's squad ahead of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Archer is unlikely to have bowled or fielded in the nets and is ruled out of competitive action until the English summer. However, the right-arm speedster's presence in England's bio-bubble offers significant hope. The 26-year old reportedly did only some sprinting drills and caught up with his teammates.

David Charlesworth @charlie_4444 Jofra Archer back in an England (training) top for the first time in a while. Has linked up with the T20 squad in Barbados and is doing some light jogging. No bowling or throwing yet.

The speedster is one of several first-choice players to miss the white-ball series in the Caribbean. Aside from Archer, the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan will also miss the series, after participating in the Ashes.

The likes of Olly Stone, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory and David Willey have also been ruled out due to injuries.

"It’s good to have Jofra Archer around" - George Garton

George Garton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Fast bowler George Garton, who is part of the English T20I squad in the West Indies, feels elated by Archer's presence in the squad, having played with him in Sussex. The 24-year old said, as quoted by BT Sport:

"It’s good to have Jofra around, I’ve had him at Sussex for five years, I live next door to him, about 50 yards away, if I walk straight across the road, I’m there. I know he loves being here with his family, I know he’s really excited to be around the group because we’re here. I think he’s getting involved with a bit of fielding and a bit of batting."

Jofra Archer hasn't played for England since March last year. He missed the 14th season of the IPL due to elbow surgery. Subsequently, it emerged that the limited-overs specialist would miss the T20 World Cup in the UAE and the Ashes in Australia as well.

England dearly missed Archer's services in the Ashes as Mark Wood's pace rattled the Aussie batters. The 26-year old's presence could have potentially made the series, which the Three Lions lost 4-0, more competitive. Eoin Morgan and co. also felt the paceman's absence in the T20 World Cup, where England suffered a semi-final exit against New Zealand.

Also Read Article Continues below

Archer currently has 86 international wickets in 42 games across formats. One would have to believe his best years are ahead of him if he stays fit.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra