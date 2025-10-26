Injury scare for Team India’s star player ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal against Australia

Team India star Pratika Rawal suffered an injury scare ahead of the Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal against Australia. The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, October 26, during their group stage match against Bangladesh.The Indian opener tried to save a boundary while fielding during Bangladesh's batting innings. On the final ball of the 21st over by Deepti Sharma, Sharmin Akhter hit the delivery towards the mid-wicket region. Pratika ran in from the boundary but got ahead of the ball. As she attempted to turn back in an effort to stop it, she twisted her ankle and fell to the ground.She was in visible pain and a stretcher was brought out to help her off the field. Pratika was seen having a conversation with the physio on the sidelines.Watch the video of her injury moment below: An official update was provided on her injury later on. Notably, the Team India star sustained an injury to her knee and ankle as she fell to the ground. Her progress is being monitored closely by the BCCI Medical team.BCCI Women @BCCIWomenLINK🚨 UPDATE#TeamIndia all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress.#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvBANThe Women in Blue will hope that it is not a serious injury and that Pratika will play the all-important semi-final. India will face Australia in the crucial clash on Thursday, October 30, in Navi Mumbai.Pratika Rawal has been in impressive form for IndiaShould Pratika Rawal miss out on the semi-final against Australia, it would be a big blow for the hosts. The opener has been in impressive form at the Women's World Cup 2025 so far.She is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament, only behind her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana. Pratika has scored 308 runs from six innings at an average of 51.33 with a hundred and a half-century.In their last game against New Zealand, she made 122 runs off 134 balls with 13 boundaries and a couple of sixes. Pratika made her ODI debut for the Women in Blue in 2024.Overall, the 25-year-old has featured in 24 ODIs so far. In 23 innings, she has notched up 1100 runs at an average of 50.45 with two hundreds and seven half-centuries.