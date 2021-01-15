Injury strikes India again, lucky Labuschagne on course for a century

It was a case of what might have been for India in the 2nd session at the Gabba. The visitors got the dangerous Steve Smith, but dropped Marnus Labuschagne multiple times. India also have another injury concern to deal with as Navdeep Saini hobbled off the field.

With Wade and Labuschagne going strong, Australia will look to pile on the runs in the final session. The bowlers seem tired and the pitch isn't offering much. So we could see the Australian batsman picking up the scoring rate post Tea.

Brief scores Australia 153 for 3 after 54 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 73, Steve Smith 36; Mohammed Siraj 1/25, Washington Sundar 1/27)

The drama began as soon as the post-Lunch session began. Smith and Labuschagne ran four to bring up their 50 partnership. Then, India's persistance with their leg side trap paid off. Steve Smith holed out to short mid-wicket to give Washington Sundar his maiden Test wicket.

The dangerous Smith departed for 36 and will rue not making the most of his start.

India suffer another injury scare

Cricketer Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin and is currently being monitored by BCCI medical team: BCCI — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

India almost had another wicket in the next over but Ajinkya Rahane uncharacteristically dropped one off Saini’s bowling. The skipper couldn’t hold onto a straightforward catch at gully, and Marnus Labuschagne got a lifeline in Brisbane.

To make matters worse, Navdeep Saini walked off the field. The fast bowler suffered a groin injury as he became the latest bowler to get injured on the tour.

The India vs Australia series has been the source of several unforgettable moments. Fans were treated to the latest one as Rohit Sharma completed the injured Saini’s over with some medium pace. Saini tried to return after drinks but hobbled off the field soon. These are worrying signs for India.

Labuschagne continued playing with fire. He got another lifeline when an edge off Natarajan fell short of Pujara at first slip as Rishabh Pant tried to take the catch as well. The Australian batsman made the most of the opportunities, notching up his third consecutive fifty against India.

Matthew Wade too looked assured at the crease. The batsman held back on his attacking instincts, but put away the loose deliveries with ease. The duo brought up their 50 partnership in 99 balls as the scoring rate picked up after drinks.

India needs to regroup at Tea. The visitors lost their way after the dropped catches and Saini’s injury. Australia will look to build on after dominating the second session as they grow in confidence at their fortress.