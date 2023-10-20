"Innings goes nowhere because they are both well and truly stable" - Matthew Hayden wants Australia to break the Smith-Labuschagne combination

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden feels the side needs to break the middle-order combination of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne and open with Cameron Green instead.

The five-time defending champions have struggled thus far in the 2023 World Cup, winning only one of their opening three games. Among several other issues plaguing the side are the double anchor roles played by Smith and Labuschagne, evidenced by their strike rates of 70.65 and 64.57.

While the latter made a stunning 11th-hour entry into the Australian World Cup squad with his blistering performance in South Africa, he is in the playing XI thanks to Travis Head's injury absence.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Hayden does not foresee Australia making the change suggested despite doubling down on the need to drop a second stabilizer in Labuschagne.

"I don't think it does. I don't think they'll change things either. To me, they have got a front anchor out and a back anchor out and the innings goes nowhere because they are both well and truly stable," he said.

"It's fine to have one stabilizer, I think it's really important to have a mind like Steve Smith at the top of the order when you start to set totals or chase totals, you need that computer mind, but when you have two of them in a row I think it creates pressure through the top six so I'd make a change there," he added.

Hayden also insisted Australia open the batting with Cameron Green, similar to the Mumbai Indians (MI) playing him in the top order at No. 3 in the Indian Premier League.

"Give him a license, Cam Green at the top. To me he's a kid who hasn't necessarily found his tempo in any format of the game but what we saw here during the IPL is that Mumbai Indians just sent him out and said, kid, just smash it. He's got huge levers, got great scoring abilities. Not so good when it comes to playing spin through the middle but by that stage if he's smashed Pakistan for 70 or 80 he's done his job," Hayden opined.

Green has struggled in the middle-order in ODIs, averaging just over 20 with a strike rate in the 60s in six innings at No. 5 and No. 6. The 24-year-old has played the solitary game against India in the ongoing World Cup and scored eight off 20 deliveries before being dropped for the incoming Marcus Stoinis.

"Still feel he has the ability to stabilise the innings" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Marnus Labuschagne has scored runs at a slow pace in the World Cup.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara disagreed with Matthew Hayden and felt that Marnus Labuschagne should play in the Australian XI ahead of Cameron Green but asked to play more aggressively.

The 29-year-old, who smashed the doors of World Cup selection with an 80* and 124 in the first two ODIs in South Africa, has struggled since with a lone 50+ score in his last nine innings.

In a conversation on ESPN Cricinfo's Match Day, Pujara said:

"I still feel he has the ability to stablise the innings. We saw in the last game [against Sri Lanka], when Steve Smith got out he was the one who could anchor the innings. I would say, rather have a word with Marnus and if you feel like he needs to be a bit more positive then I think he has the experience of playing in Indian conditions and that's why I'd still prefer him ahead of Cameron Green."

Hayden echoed Pujara's sentiments and said:

"If you are going to be pick Labuschagne, [say] you have a certain number of balls and our expectation is that you go for it, play a bit more proactively. It's not like anyone is doubting Labuschagne and the way he goes about his cricket, he's a terrific cricketer, no doubt about it, but it's a World Cup and you need to win key moments and for me he's hoping he's getting runs rather than proactively getting them."

Labuschagne has recorded scores of 27, 46, and 40 in his three innings of the ongoing World Cup, all of which have come at a strike rate in the 60s. However, to his defense, the Australian top order of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steve Smith have struggled, making it difficult for Labuschagne to play in an attacking manner.

Australia will take on Pakistan in a crucial encounter at Bengaluru on Friday, October 20.