"Innings of highest quality, a knock for the ages" - Twitter reacts as Saud Shakeel scores 208*(361) against Sri Lanka in Galle

Saud Shakeel played the best innings of his career at the Galle International Stadium. The left-handed batter hit an unbeaten 208 off 361 balls to help Pakistan take a first-innings lead of 149 runs in the opening match of the ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka.
Coming out to bat at number five when the visitors were down to 67/3 after conceding 312 in the first innings, Saud Shakeel held one end till the innings completed. He hit 19 fours in his 208-run knock before running out of partners.
This was Shakeel's maiden double hundred in Test cricket as well as first-class cricket. Fans lauded him for his character and focus.
Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
Saud Shakeel added 177 runs for the 6th wicket with Agha Salman
Sri Lanka started well with the ball and left Pakistan reeling at 101/5. Prabath Jayasuriya got rid of Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed, while Kasun Rajitha and Ramesh Mendis dismissed Imam ul Haq and Shan Masood, respectively.
Saud Shakeel then joined hands with Agha Salman and the duo added 177 runs for the sixth wicket to help Pakistan inch closer to Sri Lanka's total of 312. Salman got stumped out when he was on 83, but Shakeel held one end and ensured that the visitors got a first-innings lead of 149 runs.
Nauman Ali scored 25 runs off 57 balls at number eight, while number 10 batter Naseem Shah frustrated the Islanders for 78 balls while scoring just six runs. While Sri Lanka failed to pick up Shakeel's wicket, they eventually wrapped up the Pakistan innings by dismissing the other batters.
Pakistan finished with 461 runs on the board. Sri Lanka have reached 14/0 in the second innings.
You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.