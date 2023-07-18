"Innings of highest quality, a knock for the ages" - Twitter reacts as Saud Shakeel scores 208*(361) against Sri Lanka in Galle

Saud Shakeel played the best innings of his career at the Galle International Stadium. The left-handed batter hit an unbeaten 208 off 361 balls to help Pakistan take a first-innings lead of 149 runs in the opening match of the ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka.

Coming out to bat at number five when the visitors were down to 67/3 after conceding 312 in the first innings, Saud Shakeel held one end till the innings completed. He hit 19 fours in his 208-run knock before running out of partners.

This was Shakeel's maiden double hundred in Test cricket as well as first-class cricket. Fans lauded him for his character and focus.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

King Babar Azam Army @kingbabararmy

An innings of highest highest quality , a knock for the ages, take a bow SAUD SHAKEEL !



#SLvPAK #PAKvsSL #Saudshakeel

Moment When Saud Shakeel Scored his Maiden Double Test Century.An innings of highest highest quality , a knock for the ages, take a bow SAUD SHAKEEL

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Saud Shakeel in Test cricket:



37(94), 76(159), 63(106), 94(213), 23(58), 53(133), 22(34), 55*(108), 125*(341), 32(146) & 208*(361)



What a dream start in his career.

ICC @ICC



Take a bow, Saud Shakeel



#WTC25 | #SLvPAK | : bit.ly/44ruCzy A double ton in just his sixth Test matchTake a bow, Saud Shakeel

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Saud Shakeel is only the second Pakistan batter, after Zaheer Abbas vs England in 1971, to score a double-century in the first away Test match. #SLvPak

ٰImran Siddique @imransiddique89 Saud Shakeel Test Innings So far



37

76

63

94

23

53

22

55*

125*

32

170*



Incredible

Nawaz 🇵🇰 @Rnawaz31888 Saud Shakeel scores a double century in Sri Lanka, becoming the first Pakistani to do it in history.

حماد @BA56FOREVERr The wall of pakistan

Starboy Saud Shakeel

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #Cricket This is now Saud Shakeel's highest Test score. Previous highest was 125 not out versus New Zealand in Karachi earlier this year #SLvPAK

ٰImran Siddique @imransiddique89 One of the finest counter attacking innings by Pakistani batsman in recent years



Saud Shakeel truly arrives

Abdullah @michaelscottfc This Saud Shakeel knock will be remembered for years.

Ahmer Najeeb Satti @AhmerNajeeb



Show me a better Test new entrant in the past one year than Saud Shakeel



#PAKvSL



https://t.co/xnYtruPneo This double hundred from Saud is one of the best Test knock by a Pakistan player. He is so cool, calm and so sure about whatever he is doing on the crease.Show me a better Test new entrant in the past one year than Saud Shakeelhttps://t.co/xnYtruPneo twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

#PAKvsSL The 11 innings Saud Shakeel played, only 3 times he has faced lesser than 100 balls. Unbreakable technique. Made for Test Cricket.

Faizan Lakhani @faizanlakhani Saud Shakeel now holds the record of most aggregate career runs by a Pakistani after the first 11 innings of the test career. With 141st run in Galle Test, Saud surpassed Abdullah Shafique , who had 720 runs in first 11 innings of career. Miandad had scored 645

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu



-A Test hundred for Yashasvi Jaiswal in his very first overseas innings.



-A Test hundred for Saud Shakeel in his very first overseas innings.



Both coming from long domestic grind!



#PAKvsSL #SLvsPAK #WIvsIND What a month of Test Cricket talents:-A Test hundred for Yashasvi Jaiswal in his very first overseas innings.-A Test hundred for Saud Shakeel in his very first overseas innings.Both coming from long domestic grind!

Saud Shakeel added 177 runs for the 6th wicket with Agha Salman

Sri Lanka started well with the ball and left Pakistan reeling at 101/5. Prabath Jayasuriya got rid of Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed, while Kasun Rajitha and Ramesh Mendis dismissed Imam ul Haq and Shan Masood, respectively.

Saud Shakeel then joined hands with Agha Salman and the duo added 177 runs for the sixth wicket to help Pakistan inch closer to Sri Lanka's total of 312. Salman got stumped out when he was on 83, but Shakeel held one end and ensured that the visitors got a first-innings lead of 149 runs.

Nauman Ali scored 25 runs off 57 balls at number eight, while number 10 batter Naseem Shah frustrated the Islanders for 78 balls while scoring just six runs. While Sri Lanka failed to pick up Shakeel's wicket, they eventually wrapped up the Pakistan innings by dismissing the other batters.

Pakistan finished with 461 runs on the board. Sri Lanka have reached 14/0 in the second innings.

You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.