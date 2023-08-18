"Inspired millions" - Jay Shah on Virat Kohli completing 15 years in international cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah extended a congratulatory message to Virat Kohli on completing 15 years in international cricket on Friday, August 18.

Shah lauded Kohli for his dedication and for inspiring many with his passion and incredible achievements throughout his decorated career. He also wished the champion batter all the best for the upcoming assignments.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jay Shah wrote:

"Congratulations to the incredible @imVkohli on 15 years of unwavering commitment to international cricket! Your passion, perseverance, and remarkable achievements have inspired millions. Wishing you continued success and many more milestones ahead!"

Notably, Virat Kohli became the talk of the town after he led India to U19 World Cup glory in 2008. Chalking up 235 runs from six innings, he was the third-highest run-getter in the competition.

He received his maiden Indian call-up a year later when he was named in the Men in Blue's squad for an ODI series against Sri Lanka. Opening the innings in his maiden outing, Kohli scored 12 runs off 22 deliveries.

He is considered a modern-day great by many fans and experts alike. The right-handed batter has aggregated 25,582 runs from 559 innings in international cricket and has 76 centuries to his name.

"If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four in the interest of the side" - Ravi Shastri on Kohli's batting position in ODI series

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri opined that Virat Kohli could be slotted at No. 4 in the team during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shastri mentioned that he suggested a change in Kohli's batting position with selectors during his time as the coach for the World Cup in 2019. Shastri claimed that this move will help break India's top-heavy lineup.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Kohli would also consider dropping down to No. 4 from his customary No. 3 position for the benefit of the side. Speaking to Star Sports, he explained:

"If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four in the interest of the side. You know, there were times I thought of it. Even in the previous two World Cups, when I was coach in 2019, I thought I might have discussed that with MSK [Prasad] as well of him batting at four just to break that top-heavy line up."

"You know, because if we lost two or three at the top, we were gone and it was proved so. Just for that experience… And if you look at Virat Kohli's record, he is good enough at number four," he added.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, which begins on August 30. India are yet to announce their squad for the continental showpiece, but the seasoned campaigner is expected to be part of the side, considering the 50-over World Cup is just around the corner.