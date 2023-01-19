International League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: James Vince and Imran Tahir lead charts - Updated after Match 7

The Colin Munro-led Desert Vipers registered their second win of the ILT20 2023 after they defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets on Wednesday. It was match no. 7 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Brandon King scored 57 off 44 balls with five fours and two sixes for the Knights, but his efforts went in vain. The right-handed batter didn’t get any support from others. Colin Ingram and Charith Asalanka got starts but failed to make them count.

Alex Hales scored 64 off 47 with seven fours and one six. On the back of his knock, the Vipers chased down the target with 26 balls to spare. Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell picked up one wicket apiece for ADKR.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

James Vince of the Gulf Giants is the leading run-scorer of the tournament thus far. The right-handed batter has notched 148 runs from two games at an average of 148 and, amazingly, strike-rate also of 148, with a top score of 83 not out.

Second in the list is Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers as he has scored 147 runs at an average of 147 and a strike-rate of 148.48, with a top score of 83 not out.

The likes of Robin Uthappa, Muhammad Waseem, have scored 122 and 111 runs respectively for the Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20

Imran Tahir of the MI Emirates is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The South African spinner has picked up five wickets from two matches at an average of 8.60. Tahir’s teammate Dwayne Bravo also has five scalps to his name from two games.

Sharjah Warriors’ fast bowler Junaid Siddiqui is also on the list with five wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga has played only one match, but is also among the leading wicket-takers after he picked up a three-fer against the Knight Riders.

