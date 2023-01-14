International League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Muhammad Waseem and Imran Tahir lead charts - Updated after Match 2

Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates started their campaign on a stupendous note in the International League T20. They defeated the Sharjah Warriors by 49 runs on Saturday (January 14) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After being put in to bat first, the Emirates notched a big score of 204 for the loss of five wickets. Muhammad Waseem was their star batter after he scored 71 runs off 39 balls with the help of five fours and as many sixes. Nicholas Pooran chipped in with a handy 49-run knock in the middle overs.

Chasing the target, the Warriors lost wickets at pretty regular intervals. Barring Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 43 off 31, none of their batters stood up.

Chris Woakes scored 62 runs off 29 balls with nine fours and two sixes, but his knock could only take the Warriors to 155 for nine in 20 overs. Imran Tahir picked up three wickets for the Emirates.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

UAE’s star batter Waseem is on top of the list and it came in as a winning cause for his team. His half-century set the tone for the Emirates to post a massive score on the board.

Woakes is second on the list, but to his sheer dismay, it came in a losing cause. Paul Stirling, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell have also been impressive with the bat.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament after his three-wicket haul against the Warriors. Way past his 40s, the South African spinner once again showed that he is yet to run out of gas.

Dwayne Bravo, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akif Raja, Chris Woakes, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ravi Rampaul, Junaid Siddiqui and Ali Khan have picked up two wickets apiece.

