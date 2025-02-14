International Masters League tickets: How to buy tickets for Navi Mumbai matches of Sachin Tendulkar's IML T20 2025?

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will make his much-awaited return to the field in International Masters League 2025. The inaugural edition of the six-team event will begin on February 22 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Apart from Tendulkar's India Masters, the competition also features Sri Lanka Masters, Australia Masters, South Africa Masters, West Indies Masters, and England Masters. Navi Mumbai will host matches from February 22 to 27 before the action moves to Baroda and Raipur.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, the organizers have confirmed that big names like Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Lendl Simmons, JP Duminy, and Eoin Morgan will be in action in the International Masters League T20 as well.

There is a huge demand for the tickets, and here's how fans can reserve their seats for the matches at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

How to book tickets for International Masters League online?

Bookmyshow is the official ticketing partner for IML T20 matches. Tickets for the matches in Navi Mumbai went on sale earlier this week. The price for the tickets of India Masters' matches against Sri Lanka Masters (February 22) and England Masters (February 25) start from ₹500.

There will be three more matches in Navi Mumbai - West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters (February 24), South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters (February 26) and West Indies Masters vs England Masters (February 27). Tickets for those matches start from ₹100 on the Bookmyshow website and application.

There is no update on the ticket sales for the matches scheduled to be played in Baroda and Raipur. The competition will move to Baroda from February 28, while the Raipur leg will commence on March 8. Tickets for the Baroda and Raipur legs should be on sale anytime soon. They will likely be available on Bookmyshow.

