"Internet mein bahut takat hoti hai bhaijaan" - Top 10 funny Venkatesh Prasad memes after KL Rahul was dropped for 3rd Test vs Australia

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad criticized the Indian team management for giving a long rope to out-of-form KL Rahul at the expense of Shubman Gill in the first two Tests against Australia. After KL Rahul failed in both innings of the second Test in Delhi, Prasad put out a couple of tweets to further his stance on the matter.

Venkatesh Prasad then got into a verbal tussle with Aakash Chopra, who disagreed with his views on KL Rahul. After a series of back-and-forth heated tweet exchanges for a couple of days, Prasad brought an end to it with a decisive reply to one of Chopra's tweets.

Indian cricket fans learned about KL Rahul's exclusion from the playing XI for the third Test against Australia on Wednesday morning and quickly took to Twitter to express their views. They used Venkatesh Prasad's connection to the matter to compile hilarious memes and went on to share them on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

Sai @akakrcb6 Venkatesh Prasad right now :

Kumar Manish @kumarmanish9



#KLRahul Venkatesh Prasad right now to Aakash Chopra

ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ @Basavachethanah Venkatesh Prasad after knowing that KL Rahul was dropped in today's match

UmdarTamker @UmdarTamker Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul in 3rd test....



Venkatesh Prasad & Memers :

Cricpedia @_Cricpedia



Venkatesh prasad right now #INDvAUS Kl Rahul Dropped

sitcom enjoyer @Ocreativitigang Athiya @ Venkatesh Prasad's house today

Team India made 2 changes in their playing XI for the 3rd Test vs Australia in Indore

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss for the first time in the series on Wednesday. He opted to bat first without any hesitation. KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami made way for Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav in the playing XI for this contest against Australia.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit Sharma said that team morale is high after a great start to the series. He reckoned that the surface was dry and emphasized the need to be consistent in all departments. Rohit said:

"It's a pretty good dressing room. Morale is high. Guys are confident, which is a good thing. We have played a lot of ODIs here but this one looks different. It looks a bit dry. We are not there yet (WTC final), we need to win this game, do the things consistently and focus in the present. Umesh and Gill are in for Shami and KL Rahul."

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

At the time of writing, India are 82/6 in 24 overs.

