Former England cricketer David Lloyd blasted Mohammed Siraj for his aggressive celebration after taking Ben Duckett's wicket on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord's. Lloyd suggested that match referee Richie Richardson must take action against the right-arm speedster for getting into the face of Duckett to celebrate.

Ad

After tensions boiled over between the two sides the previous evening, Mohammed Siraj was fired up on the fourth day. The Hyderabad-born cricketer's probing spell earned him the reward as Duckett mistimed a shot to mid-on. Siraj roared at the left-hander's face as they also brushed shoulders.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, the veteran commentator stated:

"That said, I was disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj go into the face of Ben Duckett after dismissing him. And the other Indian players followed him too. The match referee is Sir Richie Richardson, who respected the game and played in a tough and sporting manner. I thoroughly hope he leaves the players in no doubt about the elite standards of behaviour required. Be a gentleman."

Ad

Trending

The 31-year-old dismissed Ollie Pope as well, after urging Shubman Gill to take the review after the umpire turned down the decision. The call to take the DRS proved right as ball-tracking returned three reds. However, Siraj was denied Joe Root's scalp when the right-hander was on 36 as ball-tracking showed umpire's call on leg stump.

"England will be hoping Jofra Archer and co can make the pitch talk on Monday" - David Lloyd

David Lloyd. (Image Credits: Getty)

David Lloyd also stressed that off-spinner Shoaib Bashir will be under some pressure on the final day after his counterpart Washington Sundar's exploits with the ball at Lord's. He added:

Ad

"Bumrah was menacing throughout and given the uneven bounce, England will be hoping Jofra Archer and co can make the pitch talk on Monday. The pressure is on Shoaib Bashir too, especially when India's second spinner, Washington Sundar, took four wickets and bowled superbly."

Sundar snaffled stunning figures of 12.1-2-22-4, dismissing Root, Bashir, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith to bowl England out for 192. India find themselves in a precarious spot at 58/4, needing 135 more runs to win on the final day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news