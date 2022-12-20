"Invited England just to get whitewashed" - Fans roast Babar Azam and co. as England thump Pakistan 3-0 in their own den

Pakistan have been whitewashed 3-0 in a Test series at home for the first time in their history. The Asian heavyweights were handed an eight-wicket defeat by England in the third Test in Karachi on Tuesday, December 20.
The visitors needed just 55 runs to win at the start of Day 4 and both Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett remained unbeaten to help England thump the hosts. With this defeat, Babar Azam became the first captain from his nation to lose four Tests at home in a calendar year.
The hosts simply couldn't compete against England's 'BazBall' brand of cricket, which was on full display throughout the series. Stokes' side have now remarkably won nine out of their last 10 Tests.
Some Pakistan fans on Twitter were disappointed with their team's embarrassing performance in their own backyard. Others took this opportunity to troll Babar Azam and Co. for the whitewash.
One of them wrote on Twitter:
"Pakistan hyped their hospitality and invited England just to get whitewashed by them 😂😂😂😂"
Here are some of the reactions:
Pakistan never really looked in total control of the Karachi Test
England took a crucial lead of 50 runs in the first innings, putting up 354 in response to Pakistan's 304 all out. This meant that the hosts really needed a strong batting performance in the second essay to post a challenging target.
However, it wasn't to be as leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed became the youngest player to pick up a five-wicket haul on Test debut at just 18 years and 126 days of age. Azam and Co. collapsed to 216 all out, meaning England needed just 167 runs to complete the whitewash.
Although such chases can be tricky if the opposition picks early wickets, English openers Duckett and Zak Crawley gave their opponents no chance whatsoever. They got off to yet another explosive start, adding 87 runs in just 11.3 overs, to dash any possibility of the opposition making a comeback.
Duckett remained unbeaten on 82, while Ben Stokes' 35-run knock ensured an eight-wicket victory for England. This followed wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in the first two Tests in a yet another memorable series for Stokes and Co.