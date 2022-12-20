"Invited England just to get whitewashed" - Fans roast Babar Azam and co. as England thump Pakistan 3-0 in their own den

Pakistan have been whitewashed 3-0 in a Test series at home for the first time in their history. The Asian heavyweights were handed an eight-wicket defeat by England in the third Test in Karachi on Tuesday, December 20.

The visitors needed just 55 runs to win at the start of Day 4 and both Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett remained unbeaten to help England thump the hosts. With this defeat, Babar Azam became the first captain from his nation to lose four Tests at home in a calendar year.

The hosts simply couldn't compete against England's 'BazBall' brand of cricket, which was on full display throughout the series. Stokes' side have now remarkably won nine out of their last 10 Tests.

Some Pakistan fans on Twitter were disappointed with their team's embarrassing performance in their own backyard. Others took this opportunity to troll Babar Azam and Co. for the whitewash.

One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Pakistan hyped their hospitality and invited England just to get whitewashed by them 😂😂😂😂"

Here are some of the reactions:

Cricket Crazy @CrazyinCricket @CricCrazyJohns Pakistan hyped their hospitality and invited England just to get whitewashed by them @CricCrazyJohns Pakistan hyped their hospitality and invited England just to get whitewashed by them 😂😂😂😂

AGK @itzme_av Babar Azam 🤦🤦 what an embarassment. Getting whitewashed to this 2nd grade English side at home is a JOKE. #PAKvsENG Babar Azam 🤦🤦 what an embarassment. Getting whitewashed to this 2nd grade English side at home is a JOKE. #PAKvsENG

QNaq @NaqviQasim #PakistanCricket Pakistan test cricket has hit rock bottom. Coach and captain need to go. Also please get some new medical team. Our entire fast bowling line is injured! #PAKvsENG Pakistan test cricket has hit rock bottom. Coach and captain need to go. Also please get some new medical team. Our entire fast bowling line is injured! #PAKvsENG #PakistanCricket

Udit @udit_buch When I think of our dark days in test cricket, I can atleast be assuring to myself that we were mug in overseas conditions while we were still good enough at our home. I would be depressed if I were a Pakistan test cricket fan right now When I think of our dark days in test cricket, I can atleast be assuring to myself that we were mug in overseas conditions while we were still good enough at our home. I would be depressed if I were a Pakistan test cricket fan right now

Shelby ➐ @peakygooner



#PAKvsENG Submissive tactics, clueless captaincy made a 3-0 whitewash easy for England, Pakistan needs to start asking questions otherwise this downward spiral will take them years to get out of it. Submissive tactics, clueless captaincy made a 3-0 whitewash easy for England, Pakistan needs to start asking questions otherwise this downward spiral will take them years to get out of it. #PAKvsENG

Chandresh Narayanan @chand2579 #PakvsEng Pakistan needs to take a call on where it wants Test #cricket to be! You can’t be playing T20 specialists in Test matches just because England are playing swiftly. Also their mainline fast bowlers, who form the core of their T20s, need to be fit for Tests #PakvEng Pakistan needs to take a call on where it wants Test #cricket to be! You can’t be playing T20 specialists in Test matches just because England are playing swiftly. Also their mainline fast bowlers, who form the core of their T20s, need to be fit for Tests #PakvEng #PakvsEng

Rayhaan @Cricket_Savant Pakistan lost more test matches at home this month than what India lost since 2013. Pakistan lost more test matches at home this month than what India lost since 2013.

Prof.Bois_55 🇵🇰 @BoisProf



When we lose : They send young debutants,Fielding coach. 🙄



Sad to say we have a statpadder captain who is running it , never accept the lose. ( tu mera match winner hai, koi ungli nhi uthaega)



#PakistanCricket #PAKvsENG When we win : BABAR , RIZWAN come for press conference.When we lose : They send young debutants,Fielding coach. 🙄Sad to say we have a statpadder captain who is running it , never accept the lose. ( tu mera match winner hai, koi ungli nhi uthaega) When we win : BABAR , RIZWAN come for press conference.When we lose : They send young debutants,Fielding coach. 🙄Sad to say we have a statpadder captain who is running it , never accept the lose. ( tu mera match winner hai, koi ungli nhi uthaega)#PakistanCricket #PAKvsENG https://t.co/2fLxXbwjhj

Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 @DSBcricket



#PAKvsENG Congratulations to England Cricket Team for creating history in Pakistan by winning Test Series 3-0. They really made home side look clueless against their attacking approach. Congratulations to England Cricket Team for creating history in Pakistan by winning Test Series 3-0. They really made home side look clueless against their attacking approach.#PAKvsENG https://t.co/5v30DKHFis

Babar ka baap @Babarka1stbaap



Virat Kohli only lost 2 in his career.



#PAKvsENG #PAKvENG Babar Azam the captain all set to lose his 4th Home test match in 2022. 🦁Virat Kohli only lost 2 in his career. Babar Azam the captain all set to lose his 4th Home test match in 2022. 🦁Virat Kohli only lost 2 in his career.#PAKvsENG #PAKvENG https://t.co/1QWVA3CR7H

Pakistan never really looked in total control of the Karachi Test

England took a crucial lead of 50 runs in the first innings, putting up 354 in response to Pakistan's 304 all out. This meant that the hosts really needed a strong batting performance in the second essay to post a challenging target.

However, it wasn't to be as leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed became the youngest player to pick up a five-wicket haul on Test debut at just 18 years and 126 days of age. Azam and Co. collapsed to 216 all out, meaning England needed just 167 runs to complete the whitewash.

Although such chases can be tricky if the opposition picks early wickets, English openers Duckett and Zak Crawley gave their opponents no chance whatsoever. They got off to yet another explosive start, adding 87 runs in just 11.3 overs, to dash any possibility of the opposition making a comeback.

Duckett remained unbeaten on 82, while Ben Stokes' 35-run knock ensured an eight-wicket victory for England. This followed wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in the first two Tests in a yet another memorable series for Stokes and Co.

Poll : 0 votes