Inzamam-ul-Haq returns as chief selector for Pakistan's men's team

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has returned to the post of chief selector for the men's team for the second time. The former right-handed batter had notably picked the squad for the 2019 World Cup that took place in England.

Inzamam's first task will be to select the squad for the three-game ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which begins on August 22. The 50-over series against Afghanistan will be followed by the 2023 Asia Cup and the World Cup. The ten-team event will take place in India from October 5 to November 19.

The 120-Test veteran is also part of a high-profile Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) formed by PCB last week. He is joined by former teammates Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez.

The 53-year-old played an instrumental role in helping his country win the 1992 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. He struck 60 off 37 in the semi-final against New Zealand, followed by a 35-ball 42 in the decider. Led by Imran Khan, the side outclassed England in the final by 22 runs to lift the trophy.

Pakistan receives green signal from Foreign Ministry for 2023 World Cup participation

Pakistan national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Babar Azam and Co. have received clearance from the Foreign Ministry to take part in the 2023 World Cup in India. With the PCB initially underlined the need for a venue change from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a statement from the governing body read:

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations. Pakistan's decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India's intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup."

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf has also dismissed any notions of change in coach and captain until the World Cup. Their fixtures against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata also remain in limbo according to recent reports.

The high-voltage clash against India in Ahmedabad had to be preponed to October 14 as the original date marked the first day of the Navratri festival.