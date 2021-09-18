“Cannot digest this” - Inzamam-ul-Haq shocked as New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed shock at the manner in which New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan on the basis of a security threat. Hitting out at the Kiwis, Inzamam said that what New Zealand have done is unacceptable.

The first ODI of the Pakistan-New Zealand series in Rawalpindi did not go ahead on Friday as both teams did not leave the hotel for the ground. Later, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) released a statement and informed that they were quitting the tour due to security concerns.

Reacting to the developments, Inzamam said on his YouTube that he is finding it difficult to process what New Zealand have done to Pakistan.

“No country can do to another what New Zealand have done to Pakistan. They were our guests and if they had some issues they should have spoken to the PCB. Pakistan had been providing New Zealand with the best security. Since the attack on Sri Lankan cricketers in 2009, we have given security to teams equivalent to that given to a visiting President,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

The Pakistan legend urged the ICC to look into the matter and act swiftly after New Zealand refused to divulge any details of the security threat.

“ICC must step into this. Also, If New Zealand have some inputs related to security, why are they not showing it? If not to PCB, then at least show it to the ICC. Even our PM had spoken to them and given them assurances. If New Zealand had spoken to Pakistan about their concerns, the security agencies could definitely have looked into to. But just before the match they said, they cannot play because of some threat. I have full trust in Pakistan’s security. At least let us know what your problem is? I cannot digest this,” Inzamam further said.

Pakistan’s cricket fraternity and fans also reacted with anger and disappointment over New Zealand’s decision to quit the tour.

“Pakistan has always supported other nations” - Inzamam-ul-Haq

The former cricketer further stated that Pakistan have always taken the lead when it comes to supporting other cricketing nations. He cited the example of their cricketers visiting Sri Lanka ahead of the 1996 World Cup.

“Pakistan has always supported other nations. In 1996, there was a major security threat in Sri Lanka and teams were not willing to play there. Our players went there and played a match ahead of the World Cup. Sri Lanka could thus show the world that their country was safe. We are always ready to help," he pointed out.

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC. Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC.

Reacting to New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja warned that they will approach the ICC over the matter.

