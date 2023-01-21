IOC reject ICC's bid to be included at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics; fresh pitch set to be made for cricket's inclusion for 2032 edition 

Cricket's wait to return to the biggest sporting global event will be even more prolonged after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rejected the International Cricket Council's (ICC) bid. As a result, the sport will not be marking its presence at the 2028 Olympics, which is slated to be held in Los Angeles, with the IOC having conveyed its decision to the ICC.

Cricket's first and last appearance at the Olympics came during the 1900 Paris Games, where only two nations partook. Hosts France locked horns with Great Britain, who won the contest by 158 runs to claim the gold medal.

The sport recently featured at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the form of the T20 format in the women's division among eight nations. Australia claimed the gold medal after defeating India in the final.

There were several "fill-in-the-blanks" that ICC had never considered. I was speaking to someone who says "this is egg on the face. An embarrassment. Cricket's pitch to be at the Olympics was in fact a pretty weak one". I'm sure the ICC will try & find out more.

Following its success, the ICC was optimistic about cricket's inclusion in the Olympics as well. However, for a sport to be featured at the biggest sporting event, it should be contested among the men's as well as the women's divisions.

In February 2022, it was announced that a total of 28 sporting events are set to be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. It was reported in August 2022, that the IOC had placed cricket along with eight other sports under review.

The sporting events were baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash, and motorsport.

ICC set to forge a new Olympic Committee to push cricket's 2032 bid; Jay Shah expected to lead

With hopes for the sport to be played at the 2028 Olympics officially quashed, the ICC is set to form a new Olympic Committee.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah, who also holds a place within the ICC, will reportedly chair it going forward.

As per the IOC guidelines, a sport should meet a certain set of criteria to be a part of the Olympics, which include priorities for cost and complexity reduction, engaging the best athletes and sports with safety and health first, global appeal, host country interest, gender equality, youth relevance, upholding integrity and fairness to support clean sports, and long-term sustainability.

