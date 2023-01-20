"If there is ever an opportunity I would definitely be reaching out to Mahi" - Graeme Smith on MS Dhoni partaking in SA20 

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith has commented on the possibility of MS Dhoni ever marking his presence in the newfound SA20 League. The league, which involves six franchises, kickstarted on January 10.

Owners of all six teams in the South African league are also Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners, making the transition seamless.

Several players who ply their trade in the IPL are also representing their sister franchises in the ongoing SA20. However, there is no involvement by an Indian player by any stretch of the imagination, due to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) strict regulations surrounding involvement in overseas leagues.

Admitting that a legendary player of Dhoni's stature would definitely bring immense value to the competition, SA 20 League Commissioner Smith told the Hindustan Times:

"Someone like an MS would of course add a lot of value to our league. He has been able to perform and maintain performances for a very long time in this profession and would bring a level to the league which we will be proud to have. But if there is ever an opportunity I would definitely be reaching out to Mahi."

Dhoni is currently preparing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. He leads the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), whose sister franchise, the Joburg Super Kings (JSK), are currently placed last in the SA20 points table.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter announced his international retirement in August 2020 and has been partaking solely in the IPL ever since. He was retained by the franchise prior to the mega auction in 2022 as well.

"We always work with and respect the BCCI" - Graeme Smith

The BCCI has always shared an amicable relationship with Cricket South Africa (CSA) over the years. South Africa played host to IPL 2009 when the league was not feasible in India due to general elections.

From the historic 1992 tour to several other pivotal moments, the two boards have always had each other's backs.

Praising the way with which the BCCI functions, Smith said:

"It would be amazing to have a player like MS Dhoni. But as I have previously said, we always work with and respect the BCCI. The fact that we have created such a nice working relationship with them and have been able to talk to them and learn from them."

Smith continued:

"I mean, they are hugely experienced in doing such events like the IPL or the World Cup. And it is a very important relationship to have for the SAT20. From our perspective, we looked at it, we have one or two opportunities. But one thing we really wanted to build was a young and vibrant and really competitive cricket league."

SA20 has seen a hectic schedule so far, having reached the midway mark of fixtures in just 10 days. The tournament is slated to end on February 11, with the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg set to host the final.

Will MS Dhoni represent an overseas franchise before his retirement? Let us know what you think.

