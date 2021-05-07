IPL 2021: "It's not that easy" - Aakash Chopra on playing remaining matches before T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra has said it might be an arduous task to stage the remaining matches of IPL 2021 ahead of the T20 World Cup.

There are reports that the BCCI is planning to finish the remainder of IPL 2021 on foreign shores after the Test series against England. Some of the English counties have even come forward and expressed their willingness to host the matches.

A group of English counties like MCC, Surrey, Warwickshire and Lancashire offered BCCI to host the remainder of the IPL 2021 season in September.



The Kia Oval London, Edgbaston (Birmingham) and Emirates Old Trafford (Manchester) can be the potential venues.#IPL2021 — Ashutosh🇮🇳 (@iashutosh23) May 6, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the quarantining of so many domestic and international players could prove to be a bottleneck in the staging of the remainder of IPL 2021 in England.

"It's not that easy, let's be honest. There are three to four huge issues. The first is to take all the players there and get them to quarantine. We are not just talking about Indian players. It's a global event where everyone has to come and quarantine," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that staging IPL 2021 at that time might impede all teams in their preparation for the T20 World Cup.

"Secondly, all countries at that time would be making their preparations for the World Cup in that period. All of them have some or the other matches scheduled, like England is playing against Pakistan at that time," observed Chopra.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that it might be impossible for the teams to continue their preparations for the World Cup with their prominent players involved in the IPL.

"So in such a scenario, I think it will be very difficult when the international fixtures are already on. It is a very improbable scenario that you take all their best players in the IPL and ask the rest to play. It is going to be a herculean effort to actually pull that one off," added Chopra.

The possible unavailability of overseas professionals will certainly be a concern if the BCCI intends to hold the rest of IPL 2021 before the T20 World Cup. Most countries might not be keen to see their players play such a strenuous tournament before the global event.

Aakash Chopra on the difficulty in staging the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE

UAE is another alternate venue to stage the remainder of IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

With the UAE being talked about as the other alternate venue to stage the remainder of IPL 2021, Aakash Chopra stated that holding the tournament there would make the pitches tired for the T20 World Cup.

"Can it happen in the UAE, hypothetical again. The quarantine rules are less stringent there. But the problem is there are only three grounds. If you play 31 matches of the IPL first, how will the long World Cup happen after that. So in terms of the pitch conditions, I don't think that will be possible," signed off Chopra.

According to TOI, IPL 2021 may return as the BCCI is mulling over UAE, UK and Australia as the potential venues to complete the league. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2021

UAE will certainly be in the BCCI's scheme of things to stage the remainder of IPL 2021, considering the success of the tournament last year. However, the heat in the region, especially with more double-headers likely to be played, will be another factor that might go against the venue.