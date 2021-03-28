Delhi Capitals appoint former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as assistant coach

Former India international Ajay Ratra has joined Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL.

Last season's finalists Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign with a clash against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the tournament, Ratra has been appointed as the assistant coach, and he joins the likes of Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Pravin Amre and James Hopes on the coaching staff.

Ajay Ratra, who played 6 Tests and 12 ODIs for India, released a statement that read:

"I am honoured to join Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can't wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity."

Delhi Capitals' CEO Vinod Bisht also shared his excitement on Ratra joining the coaching staff.

"We would like to welcome Ajay Ratra to the Delhi Capitals family. His experience as a player and coach will be invaluable as we look to take the franchise from strength to strength. We are excited to have him on board and wish him all the very best for the upcoming season," the Delhi Capitals CEO said.

This is Ajay Ratra's first stint in the IPL as a coach

Ajay Ratra

The 39-year-old had recently coached the Assam team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Before that, Ajay Ratra was also part of the Punjab team as the coach.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman had also made forays into women's cricket, working as a Fielding & Wicketkeeping Coach with the Indian Women's Team during various camps. This will be Ratra's first stint in the IPL as a coach.

Interestingly, Ratra holds the record for the youngest wicketkeeper to score a Test century. As a 20-year-old, he achieved this feat against the West Indies in 2002.

