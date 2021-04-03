IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19

In a major blow for Delhi Capitals just a few days ahead of IPL 2021, their left-arm spinner Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19.

Axar Patel played a starring role with 27 wickets in three matches in his debut Test series against England.

Sources in the Delhi Capitals camp confirmed to news agency ANI that Axar Patel has tested positive.

"Unfortunately, Axar has tested positive. He is isolating, and all protocols are being followed," the source was quoted as saying.

Axar Patel is the second player after Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana to test positive for COVID-19. In some good news for KKR, Rana tested negative on Thursday after returning a positive result earlier.

IPL 2021: Big blow for DC as Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/SLg4MTcZBt pic.twitter.com/Y1y8U426W3 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 3, 2021

As per the BCCI SOP, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 will have to isolate himself in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of ten days. Quoting the BCCI SOP, the ANI report stated:

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately."

Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai have witnessed a massive surge in COVID-19 cases over the past month. As per official records, Maharashtra reported 47,827 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths on Friday; Mumbai saw over 8,000 new cases.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. The stadium is, in fact, set to host ten IPL matches. According to the latest report in ESPNCricinfo, though, BCCI is closely monitoring the fresh COVID-19 spike in Mumbai and has kept Hyderabad as part of their contingency plans.

Advertisement

Axar Patel made an unforgettable Test debut against England

Mostly renowned for his limited-overs prowess, Axar Patel was drafted into the Indian team for the four-match Test series against England. After missing the first Test due to injury, he made his Test debut in the second and ended the series with a record 27 scalps in three Tests.

England's batsmen were completely at sea against Axar Patel as he ended up claiming four five-wicket hauls in the series. Most of his victims were either bowled or lbw, as the English batsmen were surprised by his accuracy and were unable to read his arm ball.

With 27 wickets in three Tests, Axar Patel broke the record for most wickets by a debutant in a Test series (maximum three Tests), surpassing Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis (26).

In IPL 2020, the lanky left-arm spinner claimed nine wickets in 15 games for the Delhi Capitals at a strike rate of 34 and an economy rate of 6.41.