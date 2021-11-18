"I mapped out a game plan, he hit 6 fours off the first over" - Ricky Ponting on what makes Prithvi Shaw special

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting reckons young opener Prithvi Shaw is an incredible talent who has a very bright future.

The 22-year-old was one of the stars of DC’s impressive IPL 2021 campaign, smashing 479 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 159.13. He formed a memorable opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan, who amassed 587 runs in 16 matches.

Ponting opened up on Shaw’s brilliance with the bat during an interaction on The Grade Cricketer’s YouTube channel. Recalling a game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first half of IPL 2021, the DC head coach revealed how the youngster made a mockery of his game plan. Ponting elaborated:

“I still remember a game in the first half. We were playing on a really low and slow wicket against Kolkata. When we got there, I mapped out a pretty clear game plan. I said let’s make sure we are one or none down for 40 (in the powerplay) and then we will get 60 in the next overs and so on.”

On what happened next, Ponting quipped:

“He (Shaw) hit six fours off the first over. There was a wide in there as well and we were 0 for 25 after the first over. So I sent a message in there - don’t worry about being 0 for 40, keep going.”

DC were chasing a target of 155 in the match against KKR in Ahmedabad. Shaw came in and smashed Kolkata pacer Shivam Mavi for six fours in the first over. He scored a blazing 82 off 41 as Delhi cantered to victory by seven wickets.

“He plays the short ball better than any Indian” - Ricky Ponting on Prithvi Shaw

Asked to elaborate on what makes Shaw stand out among young Indian players, Ponting pointed out that he plays the short ball really well and has great wrists. The Australian legend explained:

“Prithvi Shaw is so good. Technically, in Australia last summer, he wasn't ready. He is an exceptional talent. At the start of the IPL in the first half in India this year, he was as good as I have ever seen anyone bat, both off the front and the back foot. The way he picks the bat up, he plays the short ball better than any Indian probably because he is prepared nice and early. He has got a high back lift and good wrist work.”

A child prodigy, Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut in 2018. He has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I so far.

