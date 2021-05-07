IPL 2021: "It's like a virus has been removed from his batting" - Ajay Jadeja on Prithvi Shaw's brilliant form

The turnaround in Prithvi Shaw's form following his dismal outing in Australia has been nothing short of extraordinary. Former India international Ajay Jadeja claimed a virus had been removed from Shaw's batting, making the youngster successful lately.

Prithvi Shaw's batting technique was brutally exposed in the first Test against Australia last year as he was clean bowled in both innings. Since then, the Mumbai batsman has been ignored by Indian selectors in all three formats of the game. However, the 21-year-old came roaring back to form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has also shone in IPL 2021, playing some blistering knocks at the top of the order for the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Ajay Jadeja highlighted that it is often the second year in international cricket, which is the most difficult as the opponent manages to figure out the weaknesses of a particular player.

"Like a computer has a virus, it's like a virus has been removed from his batting. Last year, a little virus had crept in his mind or technique, whichever way you want to put it. But when a player emerges from a shock – Shaw is an exceptional player – but even an ordinary player at any level finds it easy in his first year, but when the second year comes – if he can surpass it, he can leave everyone behind," Jadeja said in an interaction with Cricbuzz.

Even in IPL 2020, Prithvi Shaw was found wanting as he registered three ducks in the UAE. However, the DC youngster proved his mettle in IPL 2021 before it was postponed due to a breach in bio-bubbles. Shaw scored 308 runs in eigh games at a healthy strike rate of 166.48. His heroics with the bat helped DC claim the top spot before the IPL was suspended.

"Worked on a couple of things since I was dropped from Australia" - Prithvi Shaw

"If he does have a chink in his armour it's the ball which does come back into him...



In a pre-match interview before DC's IPL 2021 fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Prithvi Shaw revealed he was working on making minor adjustments to his game, which has seen him perform better..

"I worked on a couple of things since I was dropped from Australia. Just small things which really helped me in Vijay Hazare as well. It is helping me now as well. It was bit of initial movement, coming back and across nicely and getting steady before the bowler is bowling. So small-small things which really helped me in these couple of months," Prithvi Shaw said.

Following his exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the IPL, it is likely the youngster will once again be in contention for a place in the Indian national team.