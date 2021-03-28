Ravichandran Ashwin joins Delhi Capitals' camp ahead of the IPL

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) training camp ahead of the 14th season of the IPL. The Delhi-based outfit is currently camped in Mumbai.

Last season's finalists will kick off their campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10. Delhi Capitals welcomed Ashwin with a caption which read:

#VaathiHasArrived. Welcome back to the DC camp, Ash anna

Ravichandran Ashwin has been in the form of his life, helping India secure a comfortable Test series win over England recently. Ashwin won the Man of the Series, his eighth such award in his Test career.

Ashwin is also being considered as a potential captaincy option for the Delhi Capitals following Shreyas Iyer's injury. The middle-order batsman suffered a shoulder injury in the first ODI against England and could miss the entire 2021 edition of the IPL.

Along with Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith are also seen as contenders to don the skipper role. It remains to be seen who the franchise chooses.

Will we see Ravichandran Ashwin in India's T20 World Cup squad?

— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 15, 2021

A good performance in the upcoming IPL could propel Ravichandran Ashwin's name back in the frame for the T20 World Cup squad.

With the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal struggling in the last few months, the 34-year-old might have a realistic shot at playing in the T20 World Cup later this year in India.

Ashwin last played a T20I encounter for India in July 2017 against the West Indies. The off-spinner spoke about his chances of returning to India's T20 team during the Test series against England. The DC star had said:

"For me, it's very realistic, not a dream (to play in T20 World Cup). There are a lot of cricketers who have done very well for India in different formats. I've been out of the (T20) team for the last three years, but every time I have got an opportunity in the IPL, I have put a very earnest attempt and contributed in whatever way I can. If the team deems it fit, and obviously, I will think I'm good enough. If I get my opportunity, I will give it my best shot."

The Delhi Capitals will hope the off-spinner can bring his Test match form to the upcoming IPL.

Last season, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 13 wickets in 15 matches at a decent economy of 7.66, helping DC make the finals of the T20 tournament.