Hugh Edmeades to resume auctioneer duties on Sunday after collapsing on Day 1 of IPL 2022 auction

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed today (Saturday, 12 February) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction. Fortunately, he is feeling better and will resume his duties tomorrow, his predecessor Richard Madley said on Twitter.

Edmeades collapsed due to suffering from postural hypotension earlier today, the IPL informed, with Charu Sharma taking over as the auctioneer for the day.

Madley, who used to be the auctioneer for IPL auctions in the past, took to Twitter to reveal that Edmeades has informed him he is feeling better and will resume duties tomorrow.

"Have just spoken to my friend Hugh Edmeades - who says he feels fine and will resume #IPLMegaAuction2022 in the morning. He thanks you all for your kind wishes," Madley tweeted.

Hugh Edmeades collapse causes panic amid IPL 2022 auction

Edmeades collapsed while the teams were bidding for Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, causing sudden panic.

However, medical officials were quick to attend to the auctioneer as the proceedings took a pause, going into an early lunch.

"Mr. Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable," the IPL had informed at the time.

The BCCI decided to call in Charu Sharma, who was in Bengaluru, to come in and deputize for Edmeades, who retired for the day to get some rest.

The IPL 2022 auction is taking place over the weekend (12 and 13 February) in Bengaluru.

A total of 590 players are going under the hammer over two days as the 10 teams look to build for the future.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is the most expensive buy of the auction so far, with Mumbai Indians winning the bid for him at ₹15.25 crore.

