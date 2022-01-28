Who is Mikyo Dorji, the first player from Bhutan to register in IPL 2022 Auction?

Ahead of IPL 2022 Auction, Bhutan's Mikyo Dorji has generated a buzz by becoming the only player from his nation to register for the mega event.

Bhutan is yet to realize its full potential in international cricket, but the team's players have worked hard over the last few years to lift the game's status in the Asian country.

Dorji will make history if he earns a deal at the IPL Auction. Although the chances of him earning a contract are low, one cannot entirely rule out the possibility of Dorji playing in the IPL.

In case you didn't know, he is a pace-bowling all-rounder, meaning he belongs to a category of players who are always in demand at the IPL Auctions.

Here's more information on Dorji:

Mikyo Dorji once received a priceless advice from MS Dhoni

A picture of Mikyo Dorji posing with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has gone viral on social media recently. Dorji met Dhoni at a hotel a few years ago, where the former Indian skipper advised him to work hard no matter what result he gets. Since then, he has taken the advice very seriously and toiled hard in the nets.

"Playing in the IPL is an ultimate dream for me," he told The New Indian Express in a recent interview. "People saw that there was one player in the auction list from Bhutan and my friends started calling me."

"Playing in the IPL is an ultimate dream...If I am honest to myself, my name will not be there in the IPL auction main list after it is trimmed. Anyways, just registering is a big deal for Bhutan," said the Bhutanese cricketer.

Dorji has played one T20 in his career so far, scoring 27 runs. He became the first Bhutanese player to play in an overseas league last year when he took part in Nepal's Everest Premier League.

Over the last few years, Ryan ten Doeschate (Netherlands), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Chirag Suri (UAE) and Ali Khan (USA) have made history by becoming the first players from their countries to earn IPL contracts. It will be interesting to see if Mikyo Dorji joins the list.

