IPL 2022 Mega Auction New Team: Players, City Name, Price, Owners, Auction Purse and other details

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is the hottest topic for discussion in the cricketing world at the moment. The eight existing franchises will announce their respective lists of players retained and released tomorrow.

The two new teams will have an opportunity to pick three players each before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction via a draft system.

There is a lot of buzz about the two new teams ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction. According to reports, the BCCI has set a deadline of December 25 for the new franchises to sign their three players before the auction begins.

Before the two new teams come to the IPL 2022 Mega Auction table, here are some important details you need to know about them.

IPL 2022 New Teams City Name and Franchise Owners

The BCCI announced last month that the two new franchises in IPL 2022 will represent Ahmedabad and Lucknow, respectively.

Lucknow's IPL team is the first to emerge from Uttar Pradesh, while Ahmedabad will be the second franchise to represent Gujarat in the IPL.

RPSG group bought the Lucknow franchise for ₹7,090 crore, while CVC Capital purchased the Ahmedabad franchise for ₹5,625 crore.

Which players are in the new team of IPL 2022 Mega Auction?

There has been no official announcement regarding the players signed by the two new teams. According to reports, the Lucknow franchise have approached Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 captain KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad franchise may reportedly approach Hardik and Krunal Pandya if the Mumbai Indians release them.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction New Teams Auction Purse

Both Ahmedabad and Lucknow have a full action purse of ₹90 crore ahead of IPL Mega Auction 2022. If they sign any players by December 25, the auction purse will be adjusted accordingly.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar