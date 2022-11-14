IPL 2023: England's Adil Rashid to submit name for mini-auction after T20 World Cup success

England spinner Adil Rashid played a clinical role in their success at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Following his WC heroics, Adil Rashid could become a hot property in the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction, slated to be held in Kochi on December 23.

While Rashid might not have gotten many wickets with only four scalps in six games, he finished his full quota of overs in every match at an impressive economy rate of 6.12.

The 34-year-old literally choked India and Pakistan in the semifinal and final with high-profile scalps of Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam.

Speaking in an interview with PTI, Rashid told after the World Cup final on Sunday.

“Yes, I will be putting up my name in IPL auctions this time.”

However, he replied in the negative, when quizzed on whether he has been in talks with any IPL franchise.

Adil Rashid's pace variation can make him a sought-after name in the IPL 2023 auction

Adil Rashid opted for different bowling approach in the T20 World Cup 2022

The biggest factor that could attract the interest of the franchisees is the England spinner's pace at which he bowled, potentially making him more effective than ever on slower tracks like Eden Gardens, Chepauk or Uppal.

Adil Rashid also revealed that he has decreased his pace and opted for more flighted deliveries like the googly to deceive Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the summit clash.

“Babar’s googly, I don’t know if it was the turning point of the match but I was definitely getting some turn. I don’t know about Shadab Khan or Liam Livingstone."

“ I was bowling a bit more slow today and got the big leggies (leg breaks) going my way. Normally I bowl a bit quicker and bit shorter. That was my game plan for me and that’s the way I bowl,” Adil explained his strategy."

Rashid opined that he believed in taking the opposite route as compared to Shadab and Livingstone, who are much quicker through the air.

“Shadab and Liam bowls it a bit quicker and everyone has got their own way. For me, slower I bowl better it is.”

