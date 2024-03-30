IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) moved up from fourth to second position in the IPL 2024 points table after an emphatic victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night. This win helped KKR take their tally to four points from two matches, with their net run rate improving from +0.200 to +1.047.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained the sixth spot in the standings despite the seven-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB have two points after three games. Their net run rate has declined from -0.180 to -0.711 as they lost the game in just 16.5 overs.

Opener Sunil Narine was the architect of KKR's victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He scored 47 runs off just 22 deliveries to ease the chase for his team. Venkatesh Iyer then hit a half-century to guide Kolkata home in the 17th over.

Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli's half-century helped RCB reach 182/6 in 20 overs. Kohli opened the batting for the home side and remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 83 runs from 59 deliveries.

Punjab Kings can rise to the top of the IPL 2024 points table tonight

The IPL 2024 action will head to Lucknow tonight, where Lucknow Super Giants will square off against Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings. The Super Giants hold the 10th position in the IPL 2024 points table, having suffered a defeat in the only match they have played so far.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are fifth in the standings with two points from two matches. If the Punjab Kings win by a margin at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium tonight and overtake Chennai Super Kings' net run rate of +1.979, they will become the new table-toppers of the season.

Lucknow Super Giants also have a chance to jump from 10th to fourth spot by recording a big win. It will be interesting to see which team wins this game.