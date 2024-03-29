IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs KKR match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a dominating seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the clash on Friday, March 29.

After losing the toss, RCB were tasked to bat first. Skipper Faf du Plessis departed early to the pavilion, scoring only eight runs. However, Virat Kohli teamed up with Cameron Green (33) to stitch a 65-run stand for the second wicket.

Glenn Maxwell (28) looked decent for a brief time in 19 balls but was dropped twice. Dinesh Karthik played an eight-ball 20-run cameo/ Kohli smacked 83* runs in 59 balls, including four fours and as many sixes to take the team's score to 182/6 in 20 overs. Harshit Rana and Andre Russell scalped two wickets apiece while Sunil Narine claimed one wicket.

In the chase, KKR batters were in a hurry to finish off things. Sunil Narine took up the aggressor's role, smacking 47 runs in 22 balls, featuring two fours and five sixes. His opening partner Phil Salt also looked equally good, scoring 30 runs in 20 balls.

No. 3 batter Venkatesh Iyer also was excellent in the middle, hitting 50 runs in 30 balls, including three fours and four sixes. Captain Shreyas Iyer (39*) finished off the game in 16.5 overs. Yash Dayal, Mayank Dagar, and Vijaykumar Vyshak scalped one wicket each in vain.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 3 3 1 181 83* 90.5 128 141.4 - 2 - 15 7 2 H Klaasen (SRH) 2 2 1 143 80* 143 63 226.98 - 2 - 4 15 3 R Parag (RR) 2 2 1 127 84* 127 74 171.62 - 1 - 8 9 4 SV Samson (RR) 2 2 1 97 82* 97 66 146.96 - 1 - 6 6 5 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 2 2 - 95 63 47.5 42 226.19 - 1 - 7 9 6 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 2 2 - 89 64 44.5 53 167.92 - 1 - 3 7 7 SM Curran (PBKS) 2 2 - 86 63 43 64 134.37 - 1 - 9 1 8 KD Karthik (RCB) 3 3 2 86 38* 86 44 195.45 - - - 6 7 9 S Dube (CSK) 2 2 1 85 51 85 51 166.66 - 1 - 6 6 10 PD Salt (KKR) 2 2 - 84 54 42 60 140 - 1 - 5 5

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli ascended from the third to the top spot, amassing 181 runs from three innings. Heinrich Klaasen (143) slid one spot down to secure the second rank while Riyan Parag also descended one rank to the third position, accumulating 127 runs.

Sanju Samson (97), Abhishek Sharma (95), Tilak Varma (89), and Sam Curran (86) slipped one slot each to occupy fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively.

Dinesh Karthik ascended from the 14th to the eighth rank, scoring 86 runs. Shivam Dube (85) moved down two slots to make it to the ninth spot while Phil Salt (84) climbed up from the 23rd rank to the 10th spot.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 59 6 4/29 9.83 7.37 8 1 - 2 Harshit Rana (KKR) 2 2 48 8 - 72 5 3/33 14.4 9 9.6 - - 3 AD Russell (KKR) 2 2 36 6 - 54 4 2/25 13.5 9 9 - - 4 Harpreet Brar (PBKS) 2 2 42 7 - 27 3 2/13 9 3.85 14 - - 5 T Natarajan (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 6 YS Chahal (RR) 2 2 36 6 - 44 3 2/19 14.66 7.33 12 - - 7 JJ Bumrah (MI) 2 2 48 8 - 50 3 3/14 16.66 6.25 16 - - 8 N Burger (RR) 2 2 36 6 - 59 3 2/29 19.66 9.83 12 - - 9 K Rabada (PBKS) 2 2 48 8 - 59 3 2/23 19.66 7.37 16 - - 10 SH Johnson (GT) 2 2 36 6 - 60 3 2/25 20 10 12 - -

Mustafizur Rahman continues to lead the bowling standings with six scalps from two innings. KKR pacer Harshit Rana (5) climbed up from the fourth to the second spot. Andre Russell (4) ascended from the 17th to the third position.

Harpreet Brar (3), T Natarajan (3), Yuzvendra Chahal (3), Jasprit Bumrah (3), Nandre Burger (3), Kagiso Rabada (3), and Spencer Johnson (3) slipped two spots. They now occupy fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions, averaging 9, 10.66, 14.66, 16.66, 19.66, 19.66 and 20 respectively.