"IPL will not do this job now" - Aakash Chopra on India not giving chances to Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer and Vijay Shankar to find Hardik's backup

Aakash Chopra has questioned India for not giving chances to Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer and Vijay Shankar to find Hardik Pandya's backup, highlighting that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will no longer help them do that job.

Hardik is currently indisposed due to an ankle injury sustained in India's ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh. While Dube wasn't given a chance in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Australia despite being in the squad, none of the aforementioned trio have been picked for the South Africa tour.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopta was asked how India would prepare a backup for Hardik if they are not giving chances to Dube, Iyer and Shankar in bilateral series, to which he responded (0:55):

"What you are saying is absolutely correct. How will it work out if your only aim in bilateral series is to win? It won't work out as you are not trying anyone. In fact, it was my problem in this series (vs Australia), you didn't have a single bowler in the top six and a batter at No. 8."

The former India opener added:

"What is the logic behind this and we are talking about a scenario when Rohit (Sharma), (Virat) Kohli, Shubman (Gill) and KL Rahul are not there. It is a problem in my opinion because IPL will not do this job now."

The Men in Blue used only specialist bowlers in the T20I series against Australia. While Dube wasn't picked in the XI, the likes of Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal weren't tried with the ball.

"Why will Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer and Vijay Shankar get to bowl when you can play six bowlers?" - Aakash Chopra

Shivam Dube didn't bowl a single over in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Impact Player rule implies that the likes of Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer and Vijay Shankar won't get to bowl in the IPL. He reasoned:

"IPL could have done this job earlier. It's not going to do it now. Let's make peace with it that once the Impact Player rule has come, why will Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer and Vijay Shankar get to bowl when you can play six bowlers?"

The reputed commentator opined that the Indian think-tank missed a trick by not trying them against the Aussies. He said:

"So that's not going to happen, whether you like it or hate it. You should consistently keep doing it in bilateral series but you haven't done that. It's a trick missed. I am with you on this one."

It is advisable to look for backups for a crucial all-rounder like Hardik Pandya. However, it might not be prudent to give chances to players just because they can roll their arm over as it could compromise the batting department.

