ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on July 10 after IRE vs NZ 2022 1st ODI

New Zealand maintained their 100% win record in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League with an incredible run-chase against Ireland earlier today (July 10) at The Village. Playing in the first match of the series, the Blackcaps chased down a 301-run target after being 120/5 at one stage.

The Kiwis needed 20 runs to win off the last over. Michael Bracewell scored the required runs in the first five balls to add 10 more points to New Zealand's ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points tally.

Courtesy of their win at The Village, New Zealand now have 70 points to their name from seven matches. They were ninth in the points table when the battle against Ireland began but are now in seventh place.

Meanwhile, Ireland have dropped from seventh to eighth position. The home side did not gain a single point after losing against New Zealand at The Village. Fans on social media described Ireland's efforts as snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

New Zealand could enter the Top 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table soon

New Zealand leapfrogged Ireland and Sri Lanka in the standings with their victory today. Their tour of Ireland comprises of two more ODI matches. If the Blackcaps complete a whitewash, they will not only maintain their 100% win record in the tournament but also gain a place in the Top Four.

Two wins in the next two matches could take the Blackcaps to 90 points, the same as fourth-placed Pakistan. Since New Zealand have a better net run rate, they could bag the fourth spot. Meanwhile, Ireland will be keen to keep themselves in the Top Eight by performing better in the next two ODIs.

