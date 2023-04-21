Ireland pacer Josh Little to miss three games for Gujarat Titans due to international duty

Gujarat Titans pacer Josh Little is set to miss at least three games of the IPL 2023 season after being included in a full-strength Ireland squad for the three-game ODI series against Bangladesh in May.

Little, who became the first Irish cricketer to play in the IPL, was signed by the Gujarat Titans for a mammoth INR 4.4 crores in December. In four matches, the 23-year-old has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 9.00.

The Irishman will leave for Chelmsford after the Titans' clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 5. He will miss the matches against the Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad to face Bangladesh.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket Ireland wants Little to feature in all three games. They must win the series 3-0 to qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup at South Africa's expense. The Proteas increased their chances of direct World Cup qualification by beating the Netherlands 2-0 at home in April.

The Irish board allowed Little to miss the ongoing Test series in Sri Lanka to play in the cash-rich league.

Barry McCarthy missed out on the Irish squad due to an injury, while Craig Young, who recently made his return after a long injury layoff, has been included.

The first ODI against Bangladesh begins on May 9, followed by the second on the 12th and third on the 14th. All three matches will be held at Chelmsford in the United Kingdom.

The likes of Litton Das (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals) are also likely to leave the competition early to represent Bangladesh in the 50-over games.

Ireland's squad to face Bangladesh

Andy Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

