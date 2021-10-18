Ireland vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Ireland will face the Netherlands in match number three of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Monday. This will be the first game of Group A in Round 1 of the World Cup.

Ireland will go into the clash against the Dutch high on confidence having won their two warm-up games. In their first match, they got the better of Papua New Guinea without much trouble. After restricting the newcomers to 96 for 8 in their 20 overs, Ireland chased down the target in 16.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. They were impressive against Bangladesh as well. Batting first, they put up 177 for 3 and then restricted their opponents to 144.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, had a mixed run in the warm-ups. They bowled well to restrict Scotland to 122-6. Their batting, though, crumbled as they folded up for just 91 in response. But the Dutch were impressive against Oman. After posting 165 for 4, they won the contest by four runs.

IRE vs NED - Today’s Match Playing 11s

IRE playing 11: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (w), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Joshua Little

NED playing 11: Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (w), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

IRE vs NED - Today's match opening batters list

Paul Stirling is likely to be one of the openers for Ireland. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie was the opener in both warm-ups and made 42* and 25. They also have the option of sending Kevin O'Brien as opener

Stephan Myburgh and Max ODowd are likely to open for the Netherlands. Myburgh made 17 and 43 in the two warm-up games. ODowd opened in the second warm-up match, scoring 21.

IRE vs NED - Today's match pitch report

The surface looks like a good one to bat on, with the ball expected to come on to the bat nicely. Generally, Abu Dhabi has produced better wickets than Sharjah in recent times.

IRE vs NED - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Rod Tucker

Third Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: David Boon

IRE vs NED T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Netherlands have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking after winning the toss, Dutch skipper Seelaar said:

“We are going to have a bat first. It is a pretty good wicket, we want to get runs on the board and put them under pressure. Have been in Dubai for a while and have trained quite a bit. Lot of the boys have played county cricket.”

Also Read

Balbirnie stated that he is not too disappointed at having lost the toss. According to him, it seems like a pretty good wicket. He did hope that the surface would stay the same for the entirety of the match.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Samya Majumdar